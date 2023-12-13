HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Parliamentary proceedings | Government defends onion export ban

Farmers have been protesting against the ban

December 13, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Farmers harvesting onion in Alwar district of Rajasthan.

Farmers harvesting onion in Alwar district of Rajasthan. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The government on December 12 defended its decision to ban onion export, stating that sometimes Indian consumers should get priority to get essential goods at appropriate prices.

Nirmala Sitharaman was responding to a question flagged by NCP leader Supriya Sule during the discussion on supplementary demands for grants in the Lok Sabha.

India on December 8 banned onion exports till March next year to increase domestic availability and to rein in its price, which is currently around ₹60 per kg.

The Minister said that the government carefully balances the interests of farmers and consumers. "I understand the concern, but if there are crop shortages and if there are difficulties of getting something as essential as onion to the market, we will have to ensure that Indian consumers get the priority and therefore, sometimes we need to come up with these measures," Ms. Sitharaman said.

NCP president Sharad Pawar on December 11 joined a protest by onion farmers in Maharashtra's Nashik district and demanded that the export ban be lifted immediately.

Several farmers staged a 'rasta roko' (road blockade) on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway against the ban.

Addressing onion growers in Chandwad village of Nashik, Mr. Pawar claimed that the Central government was ignoring the hard work of farmers. Cultivators need to be united and demand their rights, he said.

Related Topics

agriculture

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.