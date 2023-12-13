Parliamentary proceedings | Government defends onion export ban

December 13, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - New Delhi

The government on December 12 defended its decision to ban onion export, stating that sometimes Indian consumers should get priority to get essential goods at appropriate prices.

Nirmala Sitharaman was responding to a question flagged by NCP leader Supriya Sule during the discussion on supplementary demands for grants in the Lok Sabha.

India on December 8 banned onion exports till March next year to increase domestic availability and to rein in its price, which is currently around ₹60 per kg.

The Minister said that the government carefully balances the interests of farmers and consumers. "I understand the concern, but if there are crop shortages and if there are difficulties of getting something as essential as onion to the market, we will have to ensure that Indian consumers get the priority and therefore, sometimes we need to come up with these measures," Ms. Sitharaman said.

NCP president Sharad Pawar on December 11 joined a protest by onion farmers in Maharashtra's Nashik district and demanded that the export ban be lifted immediately.

Several farmers staged a 'rasta roko' (road blockade) on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway against the ban.

Addressing onion growers in Chandwad village of Nashik, Mr. Pawar claimed that the Central government was ignoring the hard work of farmers. Cultivators need to be united and demand their rights, he said.