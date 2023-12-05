Parliamentary proceedings | DMK MPs raise Cyclone Michaung in both Houses

December 05, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - New Delhi

Raising the issue of large-scale devastation in Tamil Nadu because of torrential rains brought about by Cyclone Michaung in both Houses of Parliament on December 5, Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) members urged the Centre to provide ₹5,000 crore as interim relief.

They also demanded that a Central team visit the State and assess the damage caused by the cyclone.

In the Lok Sabha, DMK leader T.R. Baalu raised the issue during Zero Hour and narrated how Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Tamil Nadu government officials have been working to provide relief.

He said even though the Chief Minister tried to reach out to as many people as he could, it has not been possible to reach all areas. “The roads are flowing like rivers,” Mr. Baalu said.

Echoing his representation, Telugu Desam Party MP, Jayadev Galla, said a Central team and an interim relief of ₹5,000 crore should be provided to Andhrta Pradesh, where the cylone made landfall on Tuesday.

“It has brought tears to the eyes of the farmers whose standing crops have been destroyed overnight,” he said.

Cyclone Michaung tracker December 5, 2023

In the Rajya Sabha, DMK’s Tiruchi Siva reiterated the Tamil Nadu government’s demand for interim Central assistance to provide relief to people and rebuild infrastructure damaged by torrential rains in five districts of Tamil Nadu.

He said heavy rains due to the severe Cyclone Michaung have submerged Chennai and other districts. Though the infrastructure in Chennai is robust, it could not withstand nature’s fury, he added.

“Roads have become rivers because of non-stop running waters and rivers have become like seas... all the water bodies are overflowing. Many tanks have been breached,” he said.

Mr. Stalin and the entire Cabinet, municipal corporation officials, fire department, sanitation workers, doctors, rescue teams and electricity department have been working on a war footing to rescue people and provide relief material, he said. As a precautionary measure, the electricity supply was suspended, the DMK leader informed the Upper House.

“The State government has requested an interim relief of ₹5,000 crore. I urge the Union government (that) considering the condition of Tamil Nadu and five districts, kindly release ₹5,000 crore as initial interim relief which would help the State government in their efforts to safeguard the people of Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Siva said.

