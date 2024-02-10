Parliamentary proceedings | Can see glimpses of Charan Singh’s ideals in working of Modi Government: Jayant Singh 

February 10, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - New Delhi

Only a government rooted in ground realities can understand the voices from the ground, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president and Rajya Sabha MP Chaudhary Jayant Singh said on February 10, hailing the Narendra Modi government for conferring Bharat Ratna on his grandfather Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Mr. Singh won the Rajya Sabha election with support of Samajwadi Party and is now headed to an alliance with BJP ahead of the 2024 general election. His remarks were interrupted when several Congress MPs questioned Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar’s decision to allow him to speak, without first consulting the House. There was a heated exchange between the two sides. The ruling party and Chairman Dhankhar accused the Congress of insulting Charan Singh while Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge insisted that he salutes the Bharat Ratna awardees, but rules must be adhered to.

After order was restored, Mr. Singh continued with his speech. He lamented that a leader like Charan Singh is being seen through the political prism and linked to formation and breaking of alliances. “I admit I was with the Opposition for 10 years. I started sitting here [treasury benches] just a while ago. I have seen glimpses of Charan Singh’s ideals in the working of this government in the last 10 years,” he said.

Expressing his gratitude towards the Modi government, the RLD chief said: “Only a government which is rooted in ground realities, understands the voices from the ground and strengthens them can honour Dhartiputra [son of the soil] Charan Singh with Bharat Ratna.”

The Bharat Ratna honour, Mr. Singh said, brings two broad changes. One, it “institutionalises” the former Prime Minister’s legacy and will inspire research in Charan Singh’s economic and administrative policies. Second, it instils hope in people. “Now a person born in a thatched hut can also aspire to be like Chaudhary Charan Singh,” he said.

The Opposition members complained that they were not consulted in the Business Advisory Committee, that there would be a discussion on Charan Singh. Soon after the House met for the day and listed papers were laid on the table, the Chair asked Mr. Singh to speak.

As he started speaking, several Opposition MPs were on their feet objecting to the time given to the RLD MP and asked the Chair under which rule of the House Mr. Singh was allowed to speak. Imploring the Congress MPs to maintain decorum, Mr. Dhankhar asked Leader of Opposition Kharge to speak. “There is no debate on honouring leaders with Bharat Ratna. I salute everyone. But if a member wants to raise an issue, you [Chairman] ask ‘under which rule’. [I want to know] Under which rule he [Mr. Singh] has been allowed to speak.”

“Give permission to us also. On one side you talk about rules... You have discretion... that discretion should be used judiciously and not as and when you want,” said Mr. Kharge.

Amid uproar, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala expressed surprise that the Congress was “opposing” the awarding of Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh.

“Leader of Opposition is challenging the Chair and that too on such an occasion [celebrating the awarding of Bharat Ratna]... This is the real face of Congress... Congress stands exposed,” Mr. Rupala said. Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal demanded an apology from Mr. Kharge for “disrespecting” the Chair. Mr. Dhankhar too expressed pain over the remarks made by Mr. Kharge and certain other Congress members. Mr. Dhankhar singled out senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for remarks against Mr. Singh which could not be heard in the din.

“You are a person who can feast on the cremation ground. It is a matter of fact, you do not deserve to be part of the House by this misconduct,” Mr. Dhankhar said, referring to Mr. Ramesh. Mr. Dhankhar informed the House that the RLD leader was permitted to speak in the House as Mr. Singh had made a request last evening.

