ADVERTISEMENT

Parliamentary proceedings | Budget session extended by a day till February 10: Speaker

February 07, 2024 01:04 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - New Delhi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said that the government will table a ‘white paper’ comparing the state of the Indian economy before and after 2014

PTI

The session, which began on January 31, was otherwise slated to end on February 9. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Budget session of Parliament has been extended by a day till February 10, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced on February 7.

The session, which began on January 31, was otherwise slated to end on February 9.

Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates February 7, 2024

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said on Tuesday that the government will table a 'white paper' comparing the state of the Indian economy before and after 2014, when the BJP came to power defeating the Congress.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With the agenda items like the Finance Bill, budget discussion and demand for grants yet to be taken up by Parliament and the white paper also to be tabled, sources had said it was considered necessary to extend the session's duration by a day.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 'white paper' to highlight the country's poor economic condition when the Congress-led UPA left power, as often charged by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and how the incumbent dispensation brought the turn around.

She will table it in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

Parliament usually does not function on weekends but there have been instances in the past when the Houses have met on Saturdays.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US