Parliamentary proceedings | 361 railway workers died on duty over the past five years, Railway Ministry tells Rajya Sabha

December 12, 2023 04:17 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - New Delhi

361 railway workers have died in the past five years while on duty, due to train accidents during maintenance work on railway tracks, data tabled in Rajya Sabha by Ministry of Railways states.

The largest number of deaths, up to 44 occurred in the Central Railway, followed by 40 deaths in the Northern Railway and 31 deaths in the North Central Railway. East Central Railway has recorded 30 deaths followed by 24 deaths each in South East Central Railway, and North Western Railway. Southern Railway has recorded 20 deaths.

West Central Railway, Western Railway and East Coast Railway have recorded 19 deaths each. Also, Eastern Railway recorded 23 deaths, South Central Railway (18), Northeast Frontier Railway (16), South Eastern Railway (15), North Eastern Railway (13), South Western Railway (6).

Low sound, increased speed and curves on tracks make the tracks men and key men particularly vulnerable to getting knocked down by speeding trains.

The Indian Railways has sanctioned up to ₹91.61 crores for 12 zonal railways for the provision of a Very High Frequency (VHF) based Approaching Train Warning System (RAKSHAK) for track maintainers.

RAKSHAK is a walkie talkie-like equipment, which can alert the workers on track in advance about approaching trains.

In the reply, Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the RAKSHAK system is not effective in hilly terrain, deep cuttings, tunnels and sharp curves, where there is obstruction in the line of sight.

“The system does not work fully in Automatic Block Signalling Territory where number of trains ply in single block section at close interval and signals are placed 1 km apart. Also the system does not function on sections with more than two lines,” the reply stated.

“Considering the above limitations of RAKSHAK system, it has not yet been provided on 55 divisions of Indian Railways,” said the reply.

Deaths have occurred despite personal protective equipment like luminous vests, safety helmets, miner lights, try-colour torches, safety shoes, retro-reflective, high visibility jackets and light weight improved tools and equipment given to track maintainers.

Mr. Vaishnaw said in the reply that the work site remote control hooter and whistle have been provided to all gangs to warn the working personnel about the approaching train. “Lookout men are also deputed where necessary to watch for the approaching train,” the reply states.

