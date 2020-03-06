Parliamentary panel slams vacancies in reserved posts

The parliamentary panel on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice has pulled up the government for “dismal implementation” of the reservation policy, pointing out that in six key ministries, over 7,000 posts reserved for Scheduled Castes, over 6,000 for Scheduled Tribes and over 10,000 for Other Backward Classes remain unfilled.

In a strongly worded report, the standing committee, headed by BJP MP Bhupender Yadav, said the statistics point to a serious malaise. “Mounting number of backlog vacancies year-on-year points to a serious malaise afflicting the entire recruitment system as a whole,” the report states. The panel has directed the Centre to hold special recruitment drives to fill the vacancies without further delay. “The government should identify the root causes of backlog vacancies and take remedial measures,” it noted.

The top six ministries that the committee has highlighted are the Departments of Posts, Atomic Energy, Defence, Railways, Housing & Urban Affairs and Home. The highest backlog of unfilled posts in reserved category is in the Home Ministry, where 5,850 posts for SCs, 5,383 posts for STs and 6,260 posts for OBCs remain vacant.

The Committee that was reviewing Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has also pointed out many other gaps in the bureaucracy.

Voicing concern over shortage of 1,494 IAS officers, the Committee called for addressing the problem of deficit of bureaucrats afflicting the Indian administration quickly.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has 1,281 vacancies, the Committee noted, which could increase pendency, hamper quality of investigations and reduce the efficiency of the agency. Of the total, 789 posts in the executive ranks, 77 posts of law officers and 415 posts of technical officers and staff are vacant.

The Committee has also recommended that there should be no random posting of the IAS officers suggesting instead that they should be categorised according to their skill set, aptitude and interest. Clusters like rural, social, financial should be made.

“Once assigned to a particular sector, the civil servant will spend the rest of his career within the sector concerned. This system will enable civil servants to acquire skills, expertise and professional excellence in a particular domain. The Committee thinks that this administrative reform can usher in Good governance,” the committee said.