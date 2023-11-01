ADVERTISEMENT

Parliamentary panel should investigate Apple’s threat alerts: CPI(M) MP

November 01, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

In a letter to the chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT, MP John Brittas asked for a probe into the credibility of the security threat and “the potential involvement of state-supported hackers”

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) MP John Brittas. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology should call for an urgent meeting to examine the recent threat notification messages issued to several prominent iPhone users in India to investigate the “potential involvement of state-supported hackers and their motivations”, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas said in a letter to the chairperson of the panel on Wednesday.

ALSO READ
Centre has launched investigation into Apple’s alerts to Opposition MPs: Vaishnaw

Several Opposition leaders and MPs — including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, and Congress MPs K.C. Venugopal and Shashi Tharoor — received notifications this week alerting them against an effort to remotely compromise their iPhones by “state-sponsored attackers”.

In his letter, Mr. Brittas said that the panel should examine the “nature and credibility” of the security threat identified by Apple, the extent of “vulnerability of Indian iPhone users to hacking attempts”, the potential involvement of “state-supported hackers and their motivations” and the adequacy of cyber security measures in place to protect the privacy and security of mobile phone users in India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Apple iPhone alert: Chidambaram says after Pegasus mystery, finger of suspicion points to a Govt. agency

“This notification is reminiscent of the Pegasus spyware scandal, which targeted voices critical of the ruling dispensation, and is a matter of deep concern for our democracy,” Mr. Brittas wrote. He also sought to remind the panel of the Supreme Court’s observations in the context of the Pegasus episode, where the court said: “The right to privacy is directly infringed when there is surveillance or spying done on an individual, either by the State or by any external agency.”

The panel’s intervention, the MP argued, was “crucial to protect the rights of the citizens as enshrined in the Constitution and to uphold the democratic ethos of our nation”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US