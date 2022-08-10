Parliamentary panel recommends senior citizen rebate restoration in sleeper class, AC 3-tier

BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh. File | Photo Credit: V. V. Krishnan

August 10, 2022 14:25 IST

Standing Committee on Railways also urged the Ministry to give wide publicity to the "give up" scheme, which encourages senior citizens to give up their concessions voluntarily.

A Parliamentary Committee has recommended that senior citizen concessions be reviewed and restored "urgently" at least for sleeper class and AC 3-tier train travel.

In its report submitted on August 4, the Standing Committee on Railways said senior citizens were earlier granted a concession amounting to 40-50% of their railway fares, but the practice was stopped during the COVID-19 crisis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It also urged the Ministry to give wide publicity to the "give up" scheme, which encourages senior citizens to give up their concessions voluntarily.

The Ministry of Railways in its action-taken report has stated that in view of the pandemic, concession to all categories of passengers (except the four categories of Divyangjan, and 11 categories of patients and students) have been withdrawn.

Also Read CAG red flags railways' waste management system

"Given the reply of the government, the Committee note that as of now, the concession to senior citizens has been withdrawn in view of the pandemic and COVID-19 protocol. The Committee are of the view that since the Railways are heading towards normalcy, they should consider the concessions granted to various categories of passengers judiciously.

"The Committee desire that concession to senior citizens which was available in pre-COVID times may be reviewed and considered at least in Sleeper Class and III AC urgently, so that the vulnerable and the genuinely needy senior citizens could avail the facility in these classes," the Committee headed by BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh said. The Railways spends around ₹2,000 crore on senior citizen concessions annually.