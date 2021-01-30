Parliamentary panel recommends counselling services for senior citizens

NEW DELHI

The committee tabled its report on the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment has recommended that the proposed amendment to the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 include provisions for counselling services. It also suggests digital and financial literacy services for seniors.

In its report on the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019 tabled in Parliament on Friday, the committee commended the Bill for consideration and enactment, while giving some recommendations.

The Bill expands the definition of children under the Act to include adopted, step-children, son-in-law and daughter-in-law, making them responsible for maintenance of parents or senior citizens. The definition of maintenance itself has been expanded to include housing, safety, security, medical attendance, healthcare and treatment necessary for leading a life of dignity.

The committee recommended that the tribunals under the Act be given adequate staff, training and infrastructure by States.

“The Committee notes that the MWPSC Act, 2007 has prescribed establishment of old age homes in a phased manner, beginning with at least one in each district of the country. However, it is a matter of concern for the Committee that out of more than 700 districts in the country, in only 482 districts senior citizens homes have been established so far under the Integrated Programme for Senior Citizens. There are still many districts without functional old age homes despite the thirteen years that this Act has been in existence,” the committee’s report said.

It said the Bill should be changed to include the stipulation that a senior citizens care homes shall be set up in each district.

“Regular counselling for senior citizens contribute significantly towards better physical and mental health and ably guides them to lead a life of dignity during old age. Unfortunately, the Bill does not carry any separate provision for counselling of the elderly,” the committee said.

It recommended that a provision be added to ensure adequate counselling facilities are available in district hospitals.

“The Committee are deeply concerned over the present situation of inadequate awareness of the MWPSC Act, 2007, in the light of adverse findings on awareness by the National Productivity Council in its report. Even the best legislative measures fail to serve their intended purpose without adequate dissemination and awareness among the stakeholders,” the report said, adding that the Social Justice Ministry should come up with a plan for an awareness campaign.

The committee also recommended that the Bill provide for skill training of senior citizens who want to learn new skills and be independent.

“At the same time, with a spurt in digitisation in all spheres of life along with a rise in cases of online fraud, it would definitely be better to include provisions for digital and financial literacy under the welfare measures for senior citizens,” the report said.