Parliamentary Panel gets extension to submit report on Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill 

The Bill was first referred to the committee in December 2021

October 26, 2022 23:55 IST

With discussions on the controversial ‘The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021’ still pending, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar has given third extension to Parliamentary Panel on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports which is studying the Bill.

The Bill was first referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee in December 2021. The panel has got an extension of three-months. The committee so far has spoken to a host of stakeholders including NGOs working on gender issues as also religious bodies who had expressed reservations about the law.

The panel was to submit its report by the last monsoon session of the Parliament but couldn’t do so because its chairperson Vinay Sahasrabudhe retired and his replacement was not found. Though according to sources, the discussions are still going on and it is nowhere close to the closing stage. Trinamool MP and committee member Sushmita Dev had pressed for deliberations with all women MPs from both Houses on the subject. Congress MP T.N. Prathapan had asked for the panel to travel across the country to take into account the views of both urban and rural populations.

