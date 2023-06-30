Parliamentary panel calls representatives of Law Commission, law ministry on UCC

June 30, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - New Delhi

A parliamentary standing committee has called representatives of the Law Commission and the law ministry on July 3 on a recent notice issued by the law panel seeking views of stakeholders on the issue of a uniform civil code.

According to the schedule of the standing committee on law and personnel, it will hear the views of representatives of the law panel and legal affairs and legislative departments of the law ministry "on public notice issued by the Law Commission of India on 14th June, 2023, inviting views from the various stakeholders on the Uniform Civil Code, under the subject ‘Review of Personal Laws’".

Till Tuesday evening, the law panel had received nearly 8.5 lakh responses on its public notice.

