Parliamentary Committees likely to be constituted by September 20

Department-related Standing Committees of Parliament are likely to be finalised by September 20 as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju reached out to various parties on Sunday (September 8, 2024), said an informed source.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Opposition is unlikely to get an opportunity to head the Standing Committee on Ministry of Home Affairs as its numbers in the Rajya Sabha have dropped.

Also read | From performance of Jal Jeevan mission to policy on OBCs, Parliamentary panels get down to work

The Standing Committee on Home is headed by a Rajya Sabha member; former Union Minister P. Chidambaram and Abhishek Singhvi of the Congress have held the position previously.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Congress is likely to get the chairmanship of three department-related Standing Committees that are headed by Lok Sabha members.

Other Opposition parties such as Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will get to head one each. NDA constituents Janata Dal (United) and Telugu Desam Party too are likely to be given the chairmanship of one committee each from BJP’s quota, the source said.

At an informal discussion on Sunday, Congress leaders are said to have pointed out to Mr. Rijiju that the party headed the panels on Finance and External Affairs even when it had 44 MPs after the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Sources said the Congress would press for some of the important Ministries such as Finance, Defence and External Affairs in the latest reconstitution of committees.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.