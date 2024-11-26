Parliamentary committee on Waqf bill to meet on November 26

The parliamentary committee scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is expected to meet on Wednesday (November 27, 2024), and its members are likely to move their own amendments to the proposed law, sources said.

The committee will discuss the amendments and adopt or negate them depending on the support they receive. Senior officials of the Minority Affairs Ministry will also attend the meeting to offer their views on the amendments and any other issues which may come up during the sitting.

With the deadline for the BJP member Jagdambika Pal-led joint committee of Parliament to submit its report falling on Friday (November 29, 2024), there is a possibility that the panel may be given an extension to wrap up the remaining work, including discussing its draft report.

Mr. Pal had said that the draft is ready, but opposition members have demanded an extension for a more thorough discussion. They met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday (November 24, 2024) to press their demand.

