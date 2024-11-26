ADVERTISEMENT

Parliamentary committee on Waqf bill to meet on November 26

Published - November 26, 2024 07:30 pm IST - New Delhi

Parliamentary committee to meet on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, members to propose amendments, deadline extension possible

PTI

Opposition MPs, who are members of the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, in New Delhi on Monday (November 24, 2024). File | Photo Credit: ANI

The parliamentary committee scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is expected to meet on Wednesday (November 27, 2024), and its members are likely to move their own amendments to the proposed law, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee will discuss the amendments and adopt or negate them depending on the support they receive. Senior officials of the Minority Affairs Ministry will also attend the meeting to offer their views on the amendments and any other issues which may come up during the sitting.

JPC members on waqf Bill seek more time for deliberations

With the deadline for the BJP member Jagdambika Pal-led joint committee of Parliament to submit its report falling on Friday (November 29, 2024), there is a possibility that the panel may be given an extension to wrap up the remaining work, including discussing its draft report.

Mr. Pal had said that the draft is ready, but opposition members have demanded an extension for a more thorough discussion. They met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday (November 24, 2024) to press their demand.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

parliament

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US