You are politicising the work of our Parliament: Pralhad Joshi responds to Sonia Gandhi

“It is deeply unfortunate that the work of our Parliament is being politicized,” Prahlad Joshi tells Sonia Gandhi.

September 06, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi. File

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi. File | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi responded to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s allegation that “parties were never consulted” by the government before it called a parliament session.

Mr. Joshi’s response came after Ms. Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to point out that no agenda was listed for the special Parliament session. He said, “It is deeply unfortunate that you are politicising the work of our Parliament and when there is no controversy, you are unnecessarily raking it up.”

“The session has been called following the laid down rules and regulations... perhaps you are not paying attention to the conventions. Before calling a session, consultations are never done with other political parties and nor do we discuss the issues. We do call leaders of all parties after the President announces the date for the new session for a meeting in which we discuss the issues and business that will taken up during the session.”

Parliament session has been convened from September 18 after following all established procedures. Political parties are never consulted in advance, Mr. Joshi added.

“We are ready for a debate on every issue. But the issues that you have mentioned have already been discussed during the no-confidence motion debate during the monsoon session of Parliament,” he said.

The list of business will be announced at the right time as per the established practice.

The special session of Parliament is scheduled from September 18 to September 22.

