Parliament Winter Session updates | Rajya Sabha to discuss global warming, Bills amending ST orders in Lok Sabha

December 15, 2022 10:36 am | Updated 10:40 am IST

The Parliament will resume proceedings for the day at 11 a.m. On the legislative agenda in the Lok Sabha are Bills to modify the lists of Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the States of Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh. The Lower House is also set to consider the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, which equips authorities to initiate action against piracy in international waters. Post the usual business of the House, the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to hold a discussion on the serious effects of global warming and the need for remedial steps to tackle it.

Wednesday’s session saw uproar in Parliament as the Opposition reiterated their demand for a discussion on the border clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Yangtse, Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. When they were not allowed, members of leading Opposition parties staged walkouts in both Houses. Business, however, continued in both Houses, and while the Lok Sabha cleared the demand for supplementary grants, the Rajya Sabha passed the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The Parliament reconvened on December 7 for the Winter Session in the old Parliament building. The session will conclude on December 29.

Rajya Sabha| 10.30 a.m

What is the Rajya Sabha taking up today?

The House is expected to resume with the usual laying of papers, reports and statements about the status of implementation of recommendations from Parliamentary Standing Committees.

Post Question Hour, the House is expected to engage in a short duration discussion about serious effects of global warming and the need for measures to tackle it, spearheaded by MPs Tiruchi Siva, Pramod Tiwari and Sandosh Kumar P.

Lok Sabha| 10.30 a.m

What’s on the agenda for the Lok Sabha?

The House will commence with Question Hour, followed by the laying of papers, reports and statements on the table. The Standing Committee on Defence will present its report on the assessment of welfare measures available to war widows/families in armed forces’.

MPs Rajesh Verma and Chunni Lal Sahu are expected to move that a Rajya Sabha member be appointed to the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (2022-2023).

Post matters under Rule 377, the House is set to take up The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, followed by The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022, both moved by Union Tribal Minister Arjun Munda. The Bills seek to revise the ST lists in Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh

Finally, the House will consider the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019. The Bill seeks to formulate a law to deal with piracy in the international waters. Its objective is to enact a domestic anti-maritime piracy legislation in line with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).