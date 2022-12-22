December 22, 2022 10:50 am | Updated 11:02 am IST

Today, post the usual Parliamentary business, Rajya Sabha is expected to take up the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, which modify the scheduled tribes list in Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka respectively. The Lok Sabha, meanwhile, is expected to take up the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022, which repeals 60 old laws and rectifies errors in one.

Yesterday, the Lok Sabha saw Opposition uproar over the India-China border clash, with the House adjourned once and several Opposition members walking out in protest. The Lower House concludes its discussion of the country’s drug menace with a reply by Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterating the Centre’s zero-drug tolerance policy. The House also passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, which modifies the list of Scheduled Tribes in Chhattisgarh.

In Rajya Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replied to concerns expressed by more than 40 members regarding Appropriation Bills 4 and 5. The Upper House then took up The Maritime Anti-Piracy Bill, 2022, for consideration and passing. The Bill was passed after a detailed discussion and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s reply.

Lok Sabha | 11.01 a.m.

Lok Sabha reconvenes

After a stormy session on Wednesday, proceedings resumed in the Lower House at 11 a.m..

Parliament | 10.49 a.m.

RJD and JD(U) MPs staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament today morning, demanding an apology from Union Minister Piyush Goyal for his remarks on Bihar.

Delhi | RJD-JD(U) MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over a remark made by Leader of House in Rajya Sabha and Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Bihar; the MPs also demand his apology over the same. pic.twitter.com/qSnDWYpOTU — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022

Lok Sabha | 10.36 a.m.

Mallikarjun Kharge chairs joint meeting with floor leaders

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting of floor leaders of opposition parties to discuss strategy for the ongoing winter session.

Lok Sabha | 10.30 a.m.

Congress reiterates demand for discussion on India-China situation

Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China following a clash in Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajya Sabha | 10:30 a.m.

What is on the agenda for the Rajya Sabha?

The Upper House will take up business as usual at 11 a.m., starting with the laying of papers, reports and a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations pertaining to the Ministry of Tourism.

Bills that are expected to be considered today are:

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, which modifies the list of Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022, which modifies the list of Scheduled Tribes in Himachal Pradesh The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022, which modifies the list of Scheduled Tribes in Karnataka

All three of these were recently passed by the Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha | 10.20 a.m.

Lok Sabha: What is it taking up today?

At the outset, the Lok Sabha is expected to pay its respects to previous members who have recently passed away.

This will be followed by the usual Question Hour and papers, reports and statements laid on the table of the House. Messages regarding Appropriation Bills 4 and 5 from the Rajya Sabha are expected to be conveyed to the Lower House. Post Special Mentions under Rule 377, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju is expected to move that the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022 be taken up for consideration and passing.