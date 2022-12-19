  1. EPaper
Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

Live

Parliament Winter Session live updates | Rajya Sabha to take up Appropriation Bills; Congress seeks debate on border situation in Lok Sabha

Here are all the live updates from the ninth working day of the Winter Session of Parliament.

December 19, 2022 10:14 am | Updated 10:26 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress MP Manish Tewari speaks in the Lok Sabha during a previous session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Congress MP Manish Tewari speaks in the Lok Sabha during a previous session of Parliament, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI file photo

The Winter Session of Parliament resumes on Monday with proceedings in both Houses scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. On agenda in the Lok Sabha are the Repealing and Amending Bill for introduction, and the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill and two Bills to modify the Scheduled Tribes lists in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka for consideration and passing. Besides the regular business of the House, the Rajya Sabha will take up Appropriation Bills to seek authorisation for the payment and appropriation of amounts from the Consolidated Funds of India.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on December 7 and will conclude on December 29. So far, the clash between India and China in Arunachal Pradesh has been in focus in Parliament. Last week, the Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not allowing a discussion on the situation along the border and asked why the nation was not taken into confidence in the matter.

To get a rundown of the day’s developments in Parliament in your inbox, subscribe to our Parliament Watch newsletter here.

Lok Sabha | 10.12 a.m.
Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the current border situation with China.

Lok Sabha | 10.11 a.m.

What’s on agenda in Lok Sabha?

1. Union minister Kiren Rijiju will introduce the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022.

2. There are two Bills for consideration and passing in the Lower House. These are the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Parliament | 10.04 a.m.
Legislative business in the Rajya Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce two Appropriation Bills for consideration and returning to the Lok Sabha. The Bills seek the authorisation of payment and appropriation of sums from the Consolidated Fund of India for the current financial year and during the financial year 2019-2020.

