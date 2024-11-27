 />

November 27, 2024e-Paper

Live

Parliament Winter Session Day 3 LIVE Updates: Opposition prepares for Adani faceoff, PM calls for synergy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about how the Constitution has been a shining light for the country and has directed various decisions taken to ensure the country abides by Ambedkar’s Constitution

Updated - November 27, 2024 08:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister JP Nadda, Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi attend Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) celebrations, at Samvidhan Sadan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister JP Nadda, Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi attend Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) celebrations, at Samvidhan Sadan in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress said that it will launch protests, both inside and outside Parliament, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi against the alleged indifference of the Union government to providing assistance to victims and survivors of the July 30 landslides in the mountainous district of Wayanad.

On November 26, 2024, President Droupadi Murmu kicked off the celebrations marking 75 years of the adoption of India’s Constitution, with a joint address to both Houses of the Parliament. 

Also Read | Spirit of nation first will keep Constitution alive for centuries: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about how the Constitution has been a shining light for the country and has directed various decisions taken to ensure the country abides by Ambedkar’s Constitution.

Follow live updates here:

    Published - November 27, 2024 08:43 am IST

    Related Topics

    Parliament proceedings / parliament

    Top News Today

    0 / 0
    Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
    • Access 10 free stories every month
    • Save stories to read later
    • Access to comment on every story
    • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
    • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
    Sign in

    Comments

    Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

    We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.