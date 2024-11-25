The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday (November 25, 2024) but faced early adjournments in both Houses. In the Upper House, proceedings were disrupted as Opposition wanted a discussion on the “Adani scam.” The House will meet again on Wednesday (November 27).

There will be no sitting of Parliament on Tuesday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Constituent Assembly’s adoption of the Constitution in 1949. The Winter Session of Parliament will continue till December 20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking ahead of the commencement, slammed the Opposition, saying those who were rejected by people 80-90 times were trying to control Parliament by resorting to hooliganism for their own political gains. “There should be a healthy debate in the Parliament but, unfortunately, certain individuals are trying to control Parliament for their own political gains, resorting to disruptions and chaos,” PM Modi said.

The government has listed 15 bills, including one to amend the Waqf law and five new ones, for the winter session of Parliament. The Merchant Shipping Bill, also a new draft law planned by the government, seeks to ensure compliance with India’s obligation under maritime treaties to which New Delhi is a party.

Besides, the Coastal Shipping Bill and the Indian Ports Bill have also been listed for introduction and eventual passage.

As many as eight bills, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, are pending in Lok Sabha. Two others are with Rajya Sabha.