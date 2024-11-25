 />

Parliament Winter Session Day 1 LIVE: 15 bills, including one to amend the Waqf law and five new ones listed by govt

The government has listed 15 bills, including one to amend the Waqf law and five new ones, for the winter session of Parliament

Updated - November 25, 2024 08:22 am IST

The Winter Session of Parliament is scheduled to begin on Monday (November 25, 2024). Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Winter Session of Parliament is scheduled to begin on Monday (November 25, 2024) and continue till December 20.

A special celebration to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution will be held in the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan on November 26, observed as Constitution Day

The government has listed 15 bills, including one to amend the Waqf law and five new ones, for the winter session of Parliament.

The Merchant Shipping Bill, also a new draft law planned by the government, seeks to ensure compliance with India’s obligation under maritime treaties to which New Delhi is a party.

Besides, the Coastal Shipping Bill and the Indian Ports Bill have also been listed for introduction and eventual passage.

As many as eight bills, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, are pending in Lok Sabha. Two others are with Rajya Sabha.

    Published - November 25, 2024 08:08 am IST

