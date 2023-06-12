ADVERTISEMENT

Parliament will see more representatives from vulnerable tribal groups in future, says Speaker

June 12, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - New Delhi

‘The way of life of the tribal groups, especially of the PVTGs, has always been in harmony with nature, and the modern world has much to learn from them’

The Hindu Bureau

Members of vulnerable tribal groups listen to a keynote address by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Central Hall of Parliament House in New Delhi on June 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Saying that diversity was at the core of Indian values, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said that he was fully confident of increased representation of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) in all walks of life, including in Parliament, in the coming years. 

Mr. Birla was on Monday addressing members of PVTGs from all over the country in Parliament House’s Central Hall in an event organised by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracy (PRIDE). Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and Minister of State (Tribal Affairs) Renuka Singh Saruta also attended the programme. 

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Birla said that even though there were many struggles ahead for PVTG communities, “with the wisdom of several centuries behind them”, they will be ready to face any challenge and march “shoulder to shoulder with the best of India”. A statement from the LS Secretariat said, “He (Mr. Birla) expressed his full confidence that India would soon see more representation from this group not only in all walks of life but in Parliament as well.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla being welcomed by members of vulnerable tribal groups at the Parliament House in New Delhi on June 12, 2023. Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda is also present. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Lok Sabha Speaker added, “There is a need to preserve our heritage but at the same time there is a requirement to create new dimensions of development. In this context, participation of tribal communities should be streamlined in various institutions, governance and bodies of the country.”  “With increased participation, the tribal society can also ensure their contribution in strengthening and strengthening these institutions,” he said.

He interacted with various tribal groups and PVTG communities from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Assam, Telangana, Manipur, Jharkhand and other States. 

The Speaker also praised the values of tribal communities, which is embodied in their lifestyle. “The way of life of the tribal groups, especially of the PVTGs, has always been in harmony with nature, and the modern world has much to learn from them,” he said, further praising the Pradhan Mantri PVTG Development Mission announced in this year’s Budget and the five-year allocation of ₹15,000 crore for it. 

Mr. Birla lauded the initiative to invite one of the most marginalised sections of the country to the Parliament House, before delving into the importance of the Central Hall, where the interaction took place. 

“Central Hall was witness to India’s Independence and it was at this very place where the framers of the Constitution guaranteed equality, justice and freedom to all Indians,” Mr. Birla added, hailing the Constituent Assembly for granting special protections to tribespeople of the country, who had faced historical discrimination. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

tribals / parliament

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US