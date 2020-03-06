Parliament proceedings | Rajya Sabha adjourned till March 11 amid continuing uproar

06 March 2020 11:05 IST

The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till March 11 amid continuing uproar over Delhi violence and other issues.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a motion suspending seven Congress Members for the remaining period of the Budget session for their “gross misconduct” after they snatched papers from the Speaker’s table and “utter disregard” for House rules.

Bills for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha today:

The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019

The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Here are the live updates:

Rajya Sabha | 11:00 am

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu is in the Chair.

As BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur rises to lay his papers on the Table, the Opposition erupts into protest.

Mr. Naidu says a section of the media "ignored" the vital issue of the statement read out by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on the COVID-19 situation in the country and chose to focus on "other things".

Stating that what is happening in the other House is unfortunate, he urges that the issue be resolved as the entire country watches the Parliament proceedings. The Opposition begins to raise slogans and troops to the Well.

Amid uproar, Mr. Naidu adjourns the House till 11 a.m. on March 11.

Lok Sabha | 11:00 am

Dr. Kirit Premjibhai Solanki is in the Chair as Speaker Om Birla continues to remain absent.

The House is adjourned till 12 p.m. amid uproar, minutes after starting.

Congress demands resignation of Amit Shah

Congress members including Rahul Gandhi were seen staging a protest demonstration outside Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Five of the seven suspended MPs were also seen holding placards.