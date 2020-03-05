Parliament proceedings live | Harsh Vardhan addresses Lok Sabha on COVID-19 situation

05 March 2020 11:09 IST

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Bill. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day after uproar over the issue of violence in Delhi.

Bills to be undertaken for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha today:

The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019

The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Bills for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha:

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019

The National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019

Here are the live updates:

Lok Sabha | 12:00 pm

Lok Sabha reassembles. Rajendra Agrawal is in the Chair.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reads out his statement on COVID-19, which he read in the Rajya Sabha earlier today.

He mentions the symptoms of the disease, adding that such patients must be treated in isolation.

The ever-increasing global magnitude of the outbreak calls for concerted effort, he says.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, INC, says fake news on COVID-19 needs to be prevented. Respiratory hygiene awareness needs to be spread, he says. Soap, water and sanitiser should be made available in villages. Panchayats should have thermal screening procedures, virology tests should be initiated in every district and a helpline should be started, he suggests. "Massive campaigning should be undertaken in vulnerable areas, with special focus on children," he adds.

Rajya Sabha | 11:15 am

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reads out a statement on the COVID-19 situation in India.

"The Ministry is constantly reviewing the evolving scenario," he says. Travel advisories are getting revised according to the evolving situation.

He speaks on how, in view of the continuing lockdown of China's Hubei province, a coordinated operation was conducted to evacuate Indian students and other professionals from Wuhan. He mentions the successful evacuation operations carried out so far.

He also reads out figures on the number of evacuees and those who have been screened.

A 24x7 control room is functional. The Govt. is constantly in touch with WHO headquarters. Our focus is on adherence to global standards on preparedness against disease, he says.

The government is taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in India, he says.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition, says the entire country is in panic. The Health Ministry should coordinate with WHO to prevent panic, by circulating Do's and Don'ts in regional languages.

Derek O' Brien, TMC, says those who died in the country recently "without having the coronavirus" should not be forgotten.

Sanjay Singh, AAP, says the cost of preventive masks has increased. Thermal scanning should be initiated at the Parliament, he suggests.

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, AITC, says hand sanitizers and masks are being sold at exorbitant prices. He also refers to a message being circulated on social media showing Ayurvedic medicines, regarding which the AYUSH Ministry should issue clarification, he says.

Zero Hour begins. The Opposition immediately begins to protest.

"This is Rajya Sabha, not a bazaar," Mr. Naidu says.

The House is adjourned tilll 11 am tomorrow.

Lok Sabha | 11:00 am

Bhartruhari Mahtab is in the Chair.

The Opposition continues to protest over Delhi violence. Mr. Mahtab urges that discussion on the COVID-19 situation be allowed.

"The Speaker is pained over the disruptions in the House," he says, as chants of 'we want justice' continue.

Mr. Mahtab requests MPs standing in the Well to resume their seats.

Pralhad Joshi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, alleges that riots were rampant during the Congress regime.

The House is adjourned till 12 pm.

Rajya Sabha | 11:00 am

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu is in the Chair.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition in the House, says even though the Chair was requested to stall all discussion till March 11 when discussion on Delhi violence would be taken up, the Opposition would not hinder other discussions owing to the urgency of the COVID-19 situation in the country.