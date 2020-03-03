Parliament proceedings live | Both Houses adjourned as MPs spar over Delhi violence

03 March 2020 11:06 IST

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha saw disruption and adjournments on Monday.

In the Lok Sabha, MPs of the Congress and the ruling BJP pushed and shoved each other over the Opposition’s insistence that Home Minister Amit Shah should resign, taking responsibility for last week’s riots in Delhi.

Bills to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today:

The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Bills for consideration and passing:

The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020

The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Here are the live updates:

Lok Sabha | 11:00 am

Speaker Om Birla is in the Chair.

Question Hour begins.

The Opposition protests over the issue of Delhi violence, seeking discussion on the matter. Mr. Birla says discussion would be allowed after completion of Question Hour.

Leader of Opposition in the House, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, attempts to raise the issue, saying "we (MPs) are representatives of the common people".

Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, accuses Mr. Chowdhury of not wanting to run the House, saying discussion on the Finance Bill was the House's imperative.

The House is adjourned till 12 pm.

Rajya Sabha | 11:00 am

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm after Opposition, Treasury Benches indulge in war of words over alleged hate speech by BJP MP Anurag Thakur and the issue of Delhi violence.

Modi speaks on need for peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting of BJP MPs said "Vikas is our mantra; peace, unity and harmony are prerequisites for development."

He added that all MPs should take lead in ensuring peace, harmony and unity in society.

He said political interests are “supreme” for some parties but for the BJP, “national interest is above everything“.

(With inputs from PTI)