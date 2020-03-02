Parliament updates live | House to reassemble after a break

Both Houses of Parliament are reassembling on Monday for the second leg of Budget session. The session will be on till April 3.

While the government plans to introduce some key Bills on reproductive rights, the Opposition wants to take up anti-CAA protests and Delhi violence. The priority, however, is to get the Finace Bill, 2020, passed.

The first leg of the Budget Session was held from January 31 to February 11.

Here are the live updates:

Lok Sabha | 11:00 am

Speaker Om Birla is in the Chair.

Lok Sabha is adjourned until 2 pm to mourn the demise is sitting JDU MP Baidyanath Prasad Mahto who died on February 28.

10.55 am

TMC, AAP stage protests outside Parliament

Trinamool Congress MPs were spotted covering their eyes in a novel protest against the recent Delhi violence. They claim the Union government has turned a blind eye when the northeast Delhi was witnessing communal clashes.

AAP members were also seen holding placards, likening BJP leaders to rioters.

10.50 am

Bills to be introduced in Lok Sabha:

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Bills for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha:

The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020.

The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020

10.45 am

Bills for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha:

The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019.

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019.

The National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019.