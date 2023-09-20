HamberMenu
Live

Parliament special session live updates | Sonia Gandhi kicks off debate on women’s reservation Bill in Lok Sabha

The Bill to be taken up for discussion in the parliament

September 20, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 11:25 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Parliament attend the Special Session in Lok Sabha at the new building of Parliament in New Delhi on September 20.

Members of Parliament attend the Special Session in Lok Sabha at the new building of Parliament in New Delhi on September 20. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Parliament moved to the new building on September 19 after the Lok Sabha Secretariat designated the new building as the Parliament House of India. The old building will be named ‘Samvidhan Sadhan’. On the first day of proceedings in the new building, the government introduced the women’s reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha after PM Narendra Modi appealed to the members to pass the Bill unanimously. The Lower House was adjourned soon after the Bill was tabled in the House. The Rajya Sabha, meanwhile, was adjourned briefly soon after it met in the new building. PM Modi addressed the House after it reconvened.

Understanding the significance of the Parliament ‘special session’ | Explained

See yesterday’s updates here: Parliament special session Day 2 updates

Watch this space for all live updates.
  • September 20, 2023 11:17
    Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduces women’s reservation bill

    Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moves that the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill 2023 be taken up for consideration. The Bill proposes reservation of 33% seats for women in State Assemblies, Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Further, it proposes that of these seats, a third be reserved for women from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

    He introduced the Bill, saying that while previous governments have made schemes for socio-economic welfare, progress on this front has accelerated after Narendra Modi was elected as Prime Minister.

    After giving an overview of the Bill’s provisions, Mr. Meghwal outlines that bills proposing a similar reservation were brought in various administrations. Touching on the last instance in 2010, he says that while it was passed in the Rajya Sabha, it was pending for a long time and lapsed at the end of the Lok Sabha term in 2014.

  • September 20, 2023 11:15
    Discussion on India’s space journey taken up in RS

    Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar kicks off the discussion on India’s space journey in the Rajya Sabha, emphasizing Chandrayaan-3’s succesful soft-landing on the south pole of the moon

  • September 20, 2023 11:09
    New technology, information given at 10 am today and tomorrow: Speaker Om Birla

    Speaker Om Birla indicates that the new Parliament building has new technology, and said that information on the same was given at 10 am today, and will be given tomorrow.

    A member requests that circulation of papers still be used till they are accustomed to the technology, Mr. Birla accedes.

  • September 20, 2023 11:02
    Rajya Sabha commences proceedings for the day

    With Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar in the Chair, the Upper House begins proceedings for the day at 11 AM.

    Papers are being laid on the table of the Rajya Sabha

  • September 20, 2023 11:01
    Lok Sabha commences session at 11 am

    Speaker of the House Om Birla presides as Lok Sabha proceedings kick off in the new Parliament building at 11 a.m.

    Papers are laid on the table of the House.

  • September 20, 2023 10:07
    Rajya Sabha LoP Kharge calls meeting of INDIA alliance at 10 a.m.

    Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of the INDIA alliance at 10 a.m. today to discuss the women’s reservation Bill. -PTI

  • September 20, 2023 09:41
    Lok Sabha agenda for the day

    1. Papers will be laid on the table.

    2. Reports of Public Accounts Committee.

    3. Reports of Standing Committee on Labour, Textile and Skill Development.

    4. The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, will be taken up for consideration and passing.

  • September 20, 2023 09:36
    INDIA bloc likely to back Women’s Reservation Bill, even as parties point to its flaws

    The Women’s Reservation Bill has put the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc in a spot, with almost all member parties expected to come out in support of the legislation, although they are trying to discount the political capital that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP hope to earn from it by pointing out the rider in the Bill, which says that its implementation depends on the delimitation exercise scheduled for 2026.

    Read more

  • September 20, 2023 09:34
    Sonia Gandhi to be the lead speaker from the Congress on women’s reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha

    Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is expected to be lead speaker from her party in the Lok Sabha when the lower house takes up the women’s reservation Bill for debate and passage on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

    Read more

