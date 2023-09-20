Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moves that the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill 2023 be taken up for consideration. The Bill proposes reservation of 33% seats for women in State Assemblies, Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Further, it proposes that of these seats, a third be reserved for women from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
He introduced the Bill, saying that while previous governments have made schemes for socio-economic welfare, progress on this front has accelerated after Narendra Modi was elected as Prime Minister.
After giving an overview of the Bill’s provisions, Mr. Meghwal outlines that bills proposing a similar reservation were brought in various administrations. Touching on the last instance in 2010, he says that while it was passed in the Rajya Sabha, it was pending for a long time and lapsed at the end of the Lok Sabha term in 2014.
COMMents
SHARE