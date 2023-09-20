September 20, 2023 11:17

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduces women’s reservation bill

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moves that the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill 2023 be taken up for consideration. The Bill proposes reservation of 33% seats for women in State Assemblies, Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Further, it proposes that of these seats, a third be reserved for women from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

He introduced the Bill, saying that while previous governments have made schemes for socio-economic welfare, progress on this front has accelerated after Narendra Modi was elected as Prime Minister.

After giving an overview of the Bill’s provisions, Mr. Meghwal outlines that bills proposing a similar reservation were brought in various administrations. Touching on the last instance in 2010, he says that while it was passed in the Rajya Sabha, it was pending for a long time and lapsed at the end of the Lok Sabha term in 2014.