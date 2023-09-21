Parliament Special Session Live updates | Rajya Sabha to take up women’s reservation Bill today

After the Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day. Proceedings will resume today at 11 a.m.

September 21, 2023 10:01 am | Updated 10:09 am IST

The Lower House of the Parliament on September 20 passed the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill which provides for one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. After the Bill was passed, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day. Proceedings will resume today at 11 a.m.

The Bill will now be taken by the Rajya Sabha for passage in the remaining two days of the Special Session of Parliament, and might require approval from half of the States.

Day 3 of the Parliament special session saw a debate on the women’s reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha, while the Rajya Sabha discussed India’s space journey focusing on Chandrayaan-3’s successful soft-landing on the moon. The debate in the Lok Sabha was kicked off by senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi; MP Nishikant Dubey was the first to speak from the BJP. Opposition MPs highlighted that the women’s reservation proposed by this Bill is made contingent on the completion of a delimitation exercise, for which the date has not yet been determined. Several asked that it be implemented from the 2024 elections itself. BJP MPs highlighted that while previous governments have brought in bills for women’s reservation, none have been successful.