Parliament special session | BJP, Congress issue whip for all MPs to be present

September 14, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - New Delhi

The BJP and the Congress have issued a whip to all their MPs, asking them to be present during the upcoming five-day Parliament special session from September 18.

BJP leaders said the whip has been issued to the MPs from the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha, a day after the government listed a special discussion on Parliament’s journey of 75 years, starting from the Constituent Assembly, on the first day of the session.

The Congress also issued a three-line whip to all its MPs, in view of some key agenda that may be brought in during the session.

"Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha during this special session i.e. from September 18 to 22, 2023. All members of Congress party in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 a.m. onwards till the adjournment of the House from September 18 to September 22 without fail and support the party's stand," the three-line whip states. "This may be treated as most important," it added.

A similar whip was issued for all Congress MPs in Lok Sabha.

The government has also listed the bill on the appointment of the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners to be taken up for consideration and passage during the session. The bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha during the last Monsoon session.

The special session, which is unusual for its timing, is likely to see the proceedings of Parliament moving from the old building to the new building.

The other listed business for Lok Sabha includes 'The Advocates (Amendment) Bill-2023' and 'The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill-2023', already passed by Rajya Sabha on August 3. Besides, 'The Post Office Bill-2023' has also been listed in the Lok Sabha business, according to an official bulletin. The bill was earlier introduced in the Rajya Sabha on August 10, 2023.

The list of businesses is tentative and more items can be added.

The government has also convened a meeting of the floor leaders of all political parties on September 17, a day before the start of the five-day session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

