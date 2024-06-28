Parliament should discuss NEET issue first, says Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha adjourns amid uproar

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on June 28 urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold “respectful” and good discussion in Parliament on the issue of alleged irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam as it concerns the country’s youth.

“We thought that we will give a message to the students from both sides. The Opposition Benches as well as the government side,” he said while asking for a separate discussion on NEET.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Friday amid an uproar in the House as the Opposition demanded a discussion on the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam. As soon as the House met, Opposition members were on their feet seeking the acceptance of an adjournment motion to suspend all business and discuss matters related to the NEET.

However, Speaker Om Birla said that he could not allow it as the House was about to take up the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on Thursday.

The Opposition MPs were unrelenting and were pressing for the discussion on NEET. Then, after laying of papers, Mr. Birla adjourned the House.

“The NEET issue is the most important issue of the day, and the Opposition parties have agreed that it should be taken up for discussion before anything else,” the Congress leader told reporters in Parliament complex.

“This is the issue concerning the youth, and the INDIA bloc thinks this is the most important issue,” he said.

“Parliament should send message to the youth that the government and Opposition are together in raising concerns of students. I urge PM Modi to hold respectful, good discussion on NEET issue in Parliament as it concerns the country’s youth,” he added.

The NEET-UG was conducted by the NTA on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates taking part in it. The results were announced on June 4, but they were followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, besides other irregularities.

The Education Ministry also cancelled the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) and NEET (postgraduate) examinations after receiving inputs that the exams’ “integrity may have been compromised.

