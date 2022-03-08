Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to resume simultaneous sittings 

Budget session will begin on March 14 and end on April 8

Budget session will begin on March 14 and end on April 8

With the COVID pandemic on the wane, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are likely to revert to simultaneous sittings for the second part of the Budget session that begins from March 14. During the first part of the Budget session, the two houses sat in shifts, with Rajya Sabha functioning in the morning and Lok Sabha in the afternoon, to make both chambers available to each house.

The budget session of Parliament will conclude on April 8..

According to sources, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla discussed the seating arrangement for the second part of the Budget session recently. Following this, the Secretary-General of both the houses also had a meeting.

As per the discussions, it was felt that since there has been a substantial abatement of the third wave of COVID in the country, and extensive coverage of vaccination, the houses could function simultaneously. To follow the social distancing protocol, the members will however continue sitting in the galleries reserved for the visitors. The entry of visitors, which has been curtailed for the last two years since the onset of the pandemic will continue to be in place.

The Budget session of 2020 was the first session of Parliament to be curtailed due to the outbreak of COVID and the monsoon session of 2020 was the first session of the Parliament which was held under full COVID protocol with the members seated in both houses and in two shifts.