The third week of the ongoing Budget Session has several key draft legislations on agenda in both Houses, including a Bill to amend the 1995 law governing Waqf boards to “ensure more accountability and transparency in their functioning and mandatory inclusion of women in these bodies.”

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is likely to introduce a Bill in the Lok Sabha for enabling reservation of seats in accordance with Article 332 of the Constitution for effective democratic participation of members of Scheduled Tribes and to provide for the readjustment of seats in the Legislative Assembly of Goa. In the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri is set to introduce the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024 to amend the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Act, 1948.

The second session of the 18th Lok Sabha kicked off in Parliament on July 22. It is likely to conclude on August 12. The Finance Minister presented her seventh straight Budget on July 23 for the fiscal 2024-25. Both Houses have witnessed stormy discussions on the Budget, with the Opposition alleging discrimination against non-BJP ruled States.