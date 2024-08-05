GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Parliament Session LIVE Updates: Centre to table Bill to amend Waqf Act; Bill to reserve STs in Goa Assembly in Lok Sabha

The Bill to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, will make it mandatory for Waqf boards to register their properties with district collectors to ensure their actual valuation

Updated - August 05, 2024 11:17 am IST

Published - August 05, 2024 10:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Proceedings of the Lok Sabha are underway during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Proceedings of the Lok Sabha are underway during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. | Photo Credit: ANI

The third week of the ongoing Budget Session has several key draft legislations on agenda in both Houses, including a Bill to amend the 1995 law governing Waqf boards to “ensure more accountability and transparency in their functioning and mandatory inclusion of women in these bodies.” 

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is likely to introduce a Bill in the Lok Sabha for enabling reservation of seats in accordance with Article 332 of the Constitution for effective democratic participation of members of Scheduled Tribes and to provide for the readjustment of seats in the Legislative Assembly of Goa. In the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri is set to introduce the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024 to amend the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Act, 1948.

Also Read : Any change in Waqf Act will not be tolerated, says Muslim Personal Law Board

The second session of the 18th Lok Sabha kicked off in Parliament on July 22. It is likely to conclude on August 12. The Finance Minister presented her seventh straight Budget on July 23 for the fiscal 2024-25. Both Houses have witnessed stormy discussions on the Budget, with the Opposition alleging discrimination against non-BJP ruled States.

Follow LIVE Updates here:
  • August 05, 2024 11:09
    Rajya Sabha: Opposition member Digvijaya Singh demands Chairman’s response on his point of order

    It is being determined, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar says.

  • August 05, 2024 11:07
    Rajya Sabha: Members lay papers on the Table of the House
  • August 05, 2024 11:01
    Lok Sabha begins

    Proceedings in the Lower House begin with Question Hour. 

  • August 05, 2024 11:01
    Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

    Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar arrives in the House. He begins the day with birthday greetings.

  • August 05, 2024 10:57
    Notices in Lok Sabha

    Congress’s MP Manickam Tagore has submitted an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking a revision of the income criteria for OBC-creamy layer to reflect current socio-economic conditions. “Implement transparent policies to address disparities and ensure effective support, or else remove the creamy layer forOBCs, which has blocked the way for youth into the system. Enhance support for OBC youth through better educational and vocational training programs,” the notice states.

    Congress MP Manish Tewari has also submitted an Adjournment Motion notice, seeking a discussion on the border situation and the trade deficit with China.

  • August 05, 2024 10:48
    What’s on the agenda in Lok Sabha

    After Question Hour and laying of listed papers of the table of the House, the Lok Sabha will take up legislative business. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is set to introduce the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2022.

    Following Zero Hour, the House will move to resume discussion and voting on demands for grants under the control of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for 2024-25.

    At 6 p.m., the House is schedule to take up voting on the outstanding demands for grants in respect of the Union Budget (2024-25).

  • August 05, 2024 10:45
    Manish Tewari gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha urging discussion on ‘border situation, huge trade deficit with China’

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the “border situation and the huge trade deficit with China” in the House on Monday. 

    In the notice, Mr. Tewari asked the house to suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules and other business of the day to discuss the matter. 

    “Since 2019, there have been ongoing border clashes between India and China, with reports of Chinese troops blocking access to patrolling points in Eastern Ladakh. Recent reports suggests that China has completed construction of a 400-metre bridge which gives Chinese forces the ability to speedily move troops between the North and South bank of the Pangong Lake.

  • August 05, 2024 10:43
    Govt to amend Waqf law to usher in more transparency, gender diversity

    The government is all set to bring a Bill in Parliament to amend the 1995 law governing Waqf boards to ensure more accountability and transparency in their functioning and mandatory inclusion of women in these bodies, sources said.

    They claimed that the move comes in the backdrop of demands from within the Muslim community.

    The Bill to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, will make it mandatory for Waqf boards to register their properties with district collectors to ensure their actual valuation. There are 30 Waqf boards in the country. 

    -(PTI)

  • August 05, 2024 10:27
    Bill to provide representation to STs in Goa Assembly to be tabled in LS

    The government will introduce a Bill in the Lok Sabha on August 5 to provide reservation to Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the Goa Legislative Assembly.

    As of now, the ST community has no seats reserved in the State’s Assembly.

Related Topics

Parliament proceedings / parliament / Lok Sabha / Rajya Sabha / Live news

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.