Parliament Session LIVE updates: Proceedings to begin in both Houses at 11 a.m.

August 01, 2024 09:09

Papers to be laid on the table

Union Ministers Jual Oram, Shripad Yesso Naik, Suresh Gopi, Ajay Tamta, Ravneet Singh, Tokhan Sahu, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, and Murlidhar Mohol will lay papers on the table in Lok Sabha for their respective Ministries.

Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jitendra Singh, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Kirtivardhan Singh, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, and Sukanta Majumdar will lay papers on the table in Rajya Sabha today.

Discussions on the workings of Ministries including housing and urban affairs and agriculture and farmer welfare will be held in the upper house. The discussion on the workings of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs was initiated by BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari on July 31.

ANI