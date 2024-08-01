GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Parliament Session LIVE updates: Proceedings to begin in both Houses at 11 a.m.

Congress MP submits privilege motion notice against PM; BJP says Rahul is always asking about others’ caste

Updated - August 01, 2024 09:09 am IST

Published - August 01, 2024 08:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament House during the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi on July 31, 2024.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament House during the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi on July 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The first day of the first Budget Session of the 18th Lok Sabha kicked off in Parliament on July 22. The session is scheduled to have 16 sittings and is likely to conclude on August 12. The Finance Minister presented her seventh straight Budget on July 23 for the fiscal 2024-25, surpassing the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. The Congress has alleged discrimination with the Opposition-ruled States in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said her speech mentioned projects for only two States. The Lok Sabha on July 31 took up a discussion on demands and grants for the Ministry of Railways under Budget 2024. Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi submitted a notice on breach of privilege against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sharing Anurag Thakur’s speech on X, which was expunged from the House records.

Also Read: Parliament Budget Session Day 8 highlights

Track latest updates here
  • August 01, 2024 09:09
    Papers to be laid on the table

    Union Ministers Jual Oram, Shripad Yesso Naik, Suresh Gopi, Ajay Tamta, Ravneet Singh, Tokhan Sahu, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, and Murlidhar Mohol will lay papers on the table in Lok Sabha for their respective Ministries. 

    Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jitendra Singh, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Kirtivardhan Singh, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, and Sukanta Majumdar will lay papers on the table in Rajya Sabha today. 

    Discussions on the workings of Ministries including housing and urban affairs and agriculture and farmer welfare will be held in the upper house. The discussion on the workings of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs was initiated by BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari on July 31. 

    ANI

  • August 01, 2024 09:01
    Discussion and voting on demands for grants

    The discussion and voting on demands for grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for 2024-25 will be held in both Houses.

  • August 01, 2024 09:00
    Matters under Rule 377 will also be taken up for discussion today in both the Houses and further discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25 will also be held today.
  • August 01, 2024 09:00
    Union Minister Manohar Lal is expected to move a motion for the election of two members to the Advisory Council of the Delhi Development Authority.
  • August 01, 2024 09:00
    Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu will move a motion for the election of two members to the council of the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM).
  • August 01, 2024 08:58
    Nirmala Sitharaman to move statutory resolution regarding Section 8A of Customs Tariff Act, 1975

    Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the statutory resolution regarding Section 8A of the Customs Tariff Act, 1975.

    Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi will move a motion in support of the second report of the Business Advisory Committee presented to the House on July 31.

  • August 01, 2024 08:58
    Amit Shah to introduce bill to amend Disaster Management Act, 2005, in Parliament today

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce a bill to amend the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in both Houses of Parliament on Thursday. 

  • August 01, 2024 07:57
    Water leakage in the Parliament lobby
  • August 01, 2024 07:13
    Wayanad landslide dominates Parliament

    The tragic landslide in Wayanad, where the death toll has now crossed 200, dominated proceedings in the Parliament. Besides this, the Houses continued their discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replying to the discussion on the budget in the Rajya Sabha.

    Read the newsletter from yesterday here

  • August 01, 2024 07:11
    PM Modi encouraged serious breach of parliamentary privilege by sharing Anurag Thakur’s speech: Congress

    PM Modi encouraged serious breach of parliamentary privilege by sharing Anurag Thakur's speech: Congress

    Congress criticizes BJP MP Anurag Thakur's abusive speech on Budget, accusing PM Modi of encouraging breach of privilege.

  • August 01, 2024 07:11
    Congress MP submits privilege motion notice against PM; BJP says Rahul is always asking about others’ caste

    The row over BJP MP Anurag Thakur’s remarks in Lok Sabha escalated on July 31 with the Congress submitting a notice to move a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for posting on ‘X’ a video that allegedly also contained expunged portions of Mr. Thakur’s speech.

    Mr. Thakur’s remark, during the discussion on the Union Budget on Tuesday, that “whose caste is not known talks about caste census”, triggered an uproar, with the Opposition slamming the comment ostensibly directed at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi as “insensitive” and “abusive”.

    Read the full story here

Related Topics

national politics / Rajya Sabha / Lok Sabha / Parliament proceedings / parliament

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.