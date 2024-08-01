Parliament Session LIVE updates: Proceedings to begin in both Houses at 11 a.m.

The first day of the first Budget Session of the 18th Lok Sabha kicked off in Parliament on July 22. The session is scheduled to have 16 sittings and is likely to conclude on August 12. The Finance Minister presented her seventh straight Budget on July 23 for the fiscal 2024-25, surpassing the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. The Congress has alleged discrimination with the Opposition-ruled States in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said her speech mentioned projects for only two States. The Lok Sabha on July 31 took up a discussion on demands and grants for the Ministry of Railways under Budget 2024. Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi submitted a notice on breach of privilege against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sharing Anurag Thakur’s speech on X, which was expunged from the House records.
