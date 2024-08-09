The Opposition walked out of Rajya Sabha on Friday, August 9, 2024, after a heated exchange with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar over BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari’s remarks against Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. Congress MPs demanded an apology from Mr. Tiwari, but Mr. Dhankhar insisted that the issue was resolved privately with the leaders.
In Lok Sabha, the House passed the Bharatiya Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill, among others. Congress MP Karti P. Chidambaram termed the NDA government as ‘No Data Available’ government. He alleged that the Centre has no data on disabled people who seek benefits through the Ayushman Bharat scheme.This live is now closed