Parliament Budget session August 9 highlights: Both Houses adjourned sine die

While the LS Speaker Om Birla said the House clocked productivity of about 130%, the RS was adjourned sine die following a day of protests from the Opposition

Updated - August 09, 2024 05:07 pm IST

Published - August 09, 2024 09:43 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
New Delhi, Aug 8 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar leaves his chair as Opposition MPs create a ruckus in the House over the issue of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024 during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. Jagdeep Dhankhar condemned the behaviour of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien during the proceedings. (ANI Photo/SansadTV)

New Delhi, Aug 8 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar leaves his chair as Opposition MPs create a ruckus in the House over the issue of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024 during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. Jagdeep Dhankhar condemned the behaviour of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien during the proceedings. (ANI Photo/SansadTV) | Photo Credit: ANI

The Opposition walked out of Rajya Sabha on Friday, August 9, 2024, after a heated exchange with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar over BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari’s remarks against Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. Congress MPs demanded an apology from Mr. Tiwari, but Mr. Dhankhar insisted that the issue was resolved privately with the leaders.

In Lok Sabha, the House passed the Bharatiya Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill, among others. Congress MP Karti P. Chidambaram termed the NDA government as ‘No Data Available’ government. He alleged that the Centre has no data on disabled people who seek benefits through the Ayushman Bharat scheme. 

This live is now closed
  • August 09, 2024 16:16
    Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday (August 9, 2024) said the current 18th Lok Sabha was held from June 22 to August 9, 2024. 

    The proceedings were conducted for about 115 hours, the Speaker said. 

    The Budget was presented on June 23, after which the Finance Bill was discussed in the House, he added. Mr. Birla said the productivity of the House was above 130%.

    The Speaker adjourned the House sine die. 

  • August 09, 2024 15:55
    Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

    Ending a day earlier, the Upper House is adjourned sine die

  • August 09, 2024 15:51
    Private Members’ Business underway in Lok Sabha
  • August 09, 2024 15:49
    Rajya Sabha resumes

    With Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar in the Chair, The Upper House resumes after several adjournments.

    He thanks the members, staff and media for smooth functioning of the Upper House. Opposition has walked out miffed with Mr. Dhankar

  • August 09, 2024 15:36
    LS passes Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill
  • August 09, 2024 15:13
    New aviation bill would open up new areas of air travel: Rammohan Naidu

    The new aviation bill would open new areas of air travel, Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu said. 

    “We are looking at the design of seaplanes and helicopters, and the Bill would help us do that,” he said. 

    A specific team in the Ministry would look into the air-fares issue, he added. 

  • August 09, 2024 15:01
    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3:30 PM
  • August 09, 2024 15:00
    ‘Chairman biased against Opposition’: Maken

    In a press conference addressing the chaos witnessed in Rajya Sabha today, Congress MP Ajay Maken says that the Chairman’s behaviour was partial towards the ruling party. “Opposition is not getting the space and importance they should get. How can democracy work if the opposition voice is not heard in Rajya Sabha? Functioning of Rajya Sabha sets the trend for legislatures across the country, in all the states”, he says. When asked if Opposition was mulling impeaching the Chairman, he says, “All options are open”. 

    Meanwhile, Pramod Tiwari, deputy leader of Congress in Rajya Sabha says, “SP leader Jaya Bachchan, who is a multi-term MP of the upper house pointed out that while speaking in the House the tone and tenor of one’s speech must be respectful. She was interrupted before she could complete what she had to say. Leader of Opposition, who as per the Parliamentary traditions gets precedence to speak in the house, is not allowed to talk, his microphone is switched off”.

  • August 09, 2024 14:59
    Aviation Minister briefs LS on Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill

    Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu on Friday (August 9, 2024) briefed the Lok Sabha on the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill. 

    Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the number of airports in India has doubled in the last 10 years, the Minister said. 

    This Bill would further help the aviation sector develop, and make it accessible to everyone in the country, he added.

    “The first thing we have done is structured the Bill,” he said. 

    We have reduced the redundancy that existed in the Indian Aircraft Act. Under the leadership of Mr. Modi, civil aviation has taken inspiration to design, manufacture and export planes to the whole world. That will be possible with the new Bill, he said. 

    Wide consultations have happened before we brought out this Bill, he told the House.

    He also said the Bill aims to bring the exam conducted on the use of radio communication equipment in an aircraft under the ambit of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) under the new Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill, 2024

    On the issue of Hindi imposition, Mr. Naidu said only the title of the Bill is in Hindi, and the rest of the text of the Bill is in English. “Everybody should feel proud that the Bill is named in an Indian language,” he added. 

  • August 09, 2024 14:46
    Lok Sabha adopts formation of JPC to look into Wakf Act, 2024

    Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday announced the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to look into the Wakf Act, 2024, subsequently which the motion was accepted by the House. 

    The Committee is to have 21 Lok Sabha members and 10 Rajya Sabha members. 

    The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was referred to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on Thursday (August 8, 2024) after Mr. Rijiju introduced it in the Lok Sabha, amid strong objections from the Opposition parties, alleging that the Bill was aimed at targeting the Muslim community. 

    The Lok Sabha witnessed a two-hour-long debate at the time of introduction, following which it was decided that the Bill would be sent to a JPC. 

  • August 09, 2024 14:32
    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3 PM
  • August 09, 2024 14:20
    Sonowal introduces two shipping-related bills in LS

    Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday introduced two bills -- Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, and the Bills of Lading Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha.

    The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, seeks to comply with the international convention and with the changing global scenario in the shipping industry. 

  • August 09, 2024 14:13
    Either ensure blanket ban on mining in Meghalaya or remove it completely: Dr. Ricky Andrew J Syngkon

    Meghalaya’s Voice of the People’s Party’s Dr. Ricky Andrew J Syngkon on Friday urged the central government to ensure a blanket ban on mining in Meghalaya or lift the ban completely so that it would help people who are dependent on the activity.

    “The NGT banned mining in Meghalaya in 2014. Despite the ban, some people indulge in mining and transportation of coal. The State government has turned a blind eye to this,” Mr. Syngkon said. 

    There are many people in State who are dependent on mining, he said. “I urge the government to either impose a blanket ban on mining in the State so that nobody indulges in it, or officially allow the process in the State, so that many people can benefit,” he said. 

  • August 09, 2024 14:10
    Rajya Sabha to resume at 2:30 PM
  • August 09, 2024 13:55
    Rajya Sabha: Jaya Bachchan says Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has been disrespectful towards women MPs, demands an apology

  • August 09, 2024 13:54
    Quality control order on polyester fibre must be withdrawn: Congress’ Karthi Chidambaram

    Congress’ Karthi. P. Chidambaram on Friday said the central government has imposed a quality control order on the polyester fibre in India, because of which it cannot be imported. 

    “Because of higher prices, the textile industry in India has become unviable,” Mr. Chidambaram said. 

    The polyester fibre is a staple of the textile industry. 

    Mr. Chidambaram further accused the government of practising crony capitalism. 

  • August 09, 2024 13:27
    Lok Sabha: Call it Kakori Rail Action: BJP MP Sambit Patra

    BJP MP Sambit Patra urges the Union Education Ministry to rectify the textbook which looks at the Kokori incident of 1925 as a conspiracy. 

    He says that the Kakori incident is looked at as a conspiracy or train robbery incident. He adds that the Union Education Ministry should issue an advisory and call it “Kakori Rail Action”. 

  • August 09, 2024 13:12
    Lok Sabha: BJP MP Bishnu Pada Ray slams Opposition’s silence on atrocities unfolding in Bangladesh

    BJP MP Bishnu Pada Ray alleges that the Opposition remains silent over the atrocities faced by people in Bangladesh. He says, “I would urge TMC, CPM, and Congress parties to speak against the atrocities unfolding in Bangladesh.” 

  • August 09, 2024 13:04
    Rajya Sabha adjourned to meet at 2 p.m.
  • August 09, 2024 13:03
    Lok Sabha: BJP MP from Damoh urges Railway Minister to increase train stops near religious destinations

    Rahul Singh Lodhi, BJP MP from Damoh urges the Rail Ministry to consider his request and increase the stoppage of trains on stations near two religious destinations. 

    He says this will increase the connectivity and help the tourism of the area. 

  • August 09, 2024 12:43
    Rajya Sabha: Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar allows Treasury benches to chime in on his stance against the Opposition’s demands

    Question Hour was about to start in the Upper House when protests started which led to the eventual walkout by the Opposition. Chairman Dhankhar then gave a statement objecting the Opposition’s behaviour, and Treasury benches are now speaking about the walkout and in favour of Mr. Dhankhar’s statement.

  • August 09, 2024 12:42
    Congress MP K. C. Venugopal talks about difficulties faced by fishermen of Kerala

    Congress MP K. C. Venugopal raises the issue faced by the fishermen of Kerala and hits back at the Centre for gradually reducing the subsidies provided to them. 

    He says, “The fishermen’s condition is such that they are in a position to [commit] suicide.” 

    He further questions the Centre, “Why are you penalising the fishermen?”

  • August 09, 2024 12:34
    Lok Sabha: Focus on Railway Accident: TMC MP Saugata Ray opposes Railway (Amendment) Bill 2024

    TMC MP Saugata Ray opposes the Railways (Amendment) Act 2024. He says, “We have a bill from 1989.” 

    He says, “Instead of bringing new bills, the Railway Minister should focus on the Railway accidents.” 

    He questions the Centre on the steps taken by the government to ensure the “safety of the passengers.” 

    Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, “Prof. Saugata Ray has less amount of work with him.” 

    He says this Bill will give the Railway board the statutory powers. 

  • August 09, 2024 12:26
    Rajya Sabha: Opposition should apologise for protests, says Leader of the House J.P. Nadda

    He expresses support for Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar’s statements against the Opposition.

    This is an insult of the country’s democratic values, says Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

  • August 09, 2024 12:25
    Rajya Sabha: Opposition walks out of the House, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar calls it a “sad day”

    The world is recognising us and we are moving towards “viksit Bharat”, but “these people want to impede”, Mr. Dhankhar tells the Treasury benches remaining in the House.

    “India has leadership continually in its third term -- a history in the making after six decades. India has leadership in [the form of] Prime Minister who has global recognition -- the nation is proud of it,” Mr. Dhankhar says in the House.

  • August 09, 2024 12:21
    Lok Sabha: Union Finance Ministry introduces the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

    The Finance Ministry introduces the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024, in Lok Sabha. 

    In response to Prof. Saugata Ray, Nirmala Sitharaman calls the Amendment crucial and for “the common cause.” She says, “This will impact the banking goals of the cooperatives in the country.” 

  • August 09, 2024 12:19
    Loud protests in Rajya Sabha as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expresses anger over Jaya Bachchan’s comments and the Opposition’s demands at large

    You want to destabilise the entire nation, Mr. Dhankhar tells the Opposition as they protest in the House. “I shall not be party to this House being converted, Mr. Kharge, as the epicentre of disturbance,” he says.

    “You are determined to have your way at the cost of the Constitution,” Mr. Dhankhar adds.

  • August 09, 2024 12:15
    Rajya Sabha: Tiruchi Siva, Jaya Bachchan express support in favour of LoP Mallikarjun Kharge

    SP MP Bachchan tells Mr. Dhankhar that his tone is “not acceptable”.

    “You have not seen what I see from here,” Mr. Dhankhar tells Ms. Bachchan, adding that he does “not want schooling”.

  • August 09, 2024 12:11
    Lok Sabha: Congress MP seeks details on new COVID strains, Minister responds

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore asks the Centre to share the details of the emergence and characteristics of KP-1 and KP-2 strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

    J. P. Nadda, in response, says, “There is a continuous surveillance programme which is going on...we see if there are any changes to the virus or not.” 

    He says, “We are vigilant on it.” 

  • August 09, 2024 12:05
    Rajya Sabha: Congress MPs, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar spar over apology from BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari

    Right before the Question Hour, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh says that comments against LoP Mallikarjun Kharge should be addressed in the House. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar says that he spoke to Mr. Kharge and Ghanshyam Tiwari privately about it.

    “Mr. Tiwari told me he is prepared to apologise if he transgressed any boundary. He, instead, embellished the reputation of Mr. Kharge,” Mr. Dhankhar tells the House.

    Earlier during this session, Congress leader pointed out that BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari had referred to his political journey and said “his (Kharge’s) entire family” was in politics.

    “He made a comment regarding ‘parivarvaad’. I request that this should be expunged [from the records],” Mr. Kharge said. The Leader of the Opposition further said he was a first generation politician and provided details of his political journey, which began after he joined the Congress party. He mentioned that his father had died at the age of 85. Read more ​here

    Mr. Ramesh and other Opposition MPs continue to demand an apology from Mr. Tiwari. Chairman Dhankhar continues to defend Mr. Tiwari.

  • August 09, 2024 12:03
    Lok Sabha: Karti Chidambaram calls NDA as ‘No Data Available’ government

    Congress MP Karti P. Chidambaram terms the NDA government as ‘No Data Available’ government. He alleges that the Centre has no data on disabled people who seek benefit through the Ayushman Bharat scheme. 

    Anupriya Patel, MoS, Health, and Family Welfare says, “When we talk of the beneficiary base of PMJAY, we derive the data from RSBY and we derive it from NFSA.” 

    She says, “Disabled persons are included in different ways under these schemes. We don’t maintain a central depository of only the disabled.” 

  • August 09, 2024 11:48
    Lok Sabha: Owaisi demands action on false recruitment scam in Russian army; Jaishankar responds

    Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM MP asks, “Will the Indian Embassy in Russia ensure that these 69 Indian boys are brought back? “ 

    He further names individuals who are carrying out the scam and asks the government, “Will you cancel their passports?” 

    S. Jaishankar in response says, “Total of eight boys died during their service with the Russian Army, and four of the mortal remains were sent back to India.” 

    He says, “We have a list of 19 names and in each case, inquiry is going on.” 

  • August 09, 2024 11:41
    Rajya Sabha: Yamuna river has turned into a drain, says AAP MP Swati Maliwal

    The deterioration of the Yamuna river has happened because of our incompetence, Ms. Maliwal says.

    She raises the issue of sewers being discharged into the Yamuna river. “Today, more toxic froth than water is visible in the Yamuna river,” Ms. Maliwal adds. 

    Only a small part of the river passes through Delhi, but 76% of its pollution comes from here, she says.

  • August 09, 2024 11:41
    Lok Sabha: Congress MP Adoor Prakash raises the issue of false recruitment scam

    Adoor Prakash, Congress MP from Attingal raises question on scams related to false recruitment in foreign countries. 

    External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar says, “We take this issue seriously. I have raised this issue with the Foreign Minister of Russia and Prime Minister Modi has also raised this issue during his last visit.” 

    He says, “We got President Putin’s assurance that any Indian national in the Russian army will be discharged and released.” 

  • August 09, 2024 11:33
    Lok Sabha: Manish Tewari raises question over ‘Integrity’ of A.I. translation of Supreme Court judgments

    Manish Tewari, Congress MP from Chandigarh, raises the question of the Supreme Court judgment’s translation using AI. He questions the ‘integrity’ of such translation.

    Arjun Singh Meghwal in response says, “ Modi government is using technology to foster the idea of ease of justice.” 

    He says, “a multi-lingual app translated the daily proceedings in six different regional languages.” 

    Mr. Meghwal adds, “Artificial Intelligence Assisted Legal Translation Advisory committee monitors the translation regularly.” 

  • August 09, 2024 11:26
    Rajya Sabha: BJP MP Harsh Mahajan raises concerns over devastation caused by cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh

    The recurring and ongoing devastation in Himachal Pradesh has been caused by extreme weather events, climate change, and unsustainable development, Mr. Mahajan says.

    “This has led to flash floods and landslides which have caused damage worth thousands of crores to infrastructure as well as public and private property,” he adds.

  • August 09, 2024 11:22
    Lok Sabha: BJP MP Pradeep Purohit raises question over use of regional language in Courts

    Pradeep Purohit, BJP MP from Bargarh raises the question of whether the Centre plans on including ‘Odia’ as an official language in the lower courts. 

    He further asks, “What steps have been taken by the Centre to establish a Circuit Bench following the recommendations of the Yashwant Singh commission report”. 

    Arjun Singh Meghwal in response says, “Regional language can be added after the approval of the Governor and similar steps have been taken in States like Rajasthan, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh.” 

  • August 09, 2024 11:17
    Rajya Sabha: Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar disallows notice under Rule 267 submitted by Nadimul Haque

    The notice was about Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from the Olympics.

  • August 09, 2024 11:15
    Lok Sabha: JDU MP demands Bench in Bihar, Minister responds

    Giridhari Yadav, JDU from Banka raises a question to the Centre seeking plans of the government for the establishment of a Bench in Bihar. 

    Arjun Singh Meghwal, Minister of Law and Justice in response to the query says, “Country runs on the basis of Constitution.” 

    He says, “High Court Bench is established only after the recommendation of High Court, State Government, and bring the approval of the Governor, only then we can think about it.” 

  • August 09, 2024 11:08
    Rajya Sabha pays homage to those who died during the Quit India Movement

    The decisive campaign against British rule was launched on this day in 1942 on Mahatma Gandhi’s call at the Bombay session of the Congress on August 8 in his famous “do or die” speech.

    An alarmed British government arrested the top leadership of the Congress but people embraced Gandhi’s call.

  • August 09, 2024 11:07
    Lok Sabha: Question Hour begins
  • August 09, 2024 11:07
    Lok Sabha: Speaker Om Birla congratulates Indian Hockey team and Neeraj Chopra

    Speaker Om Birla lauds the achievement of both the Indian Hockey Team and Neeraj Chopra in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. 

  • August 09, 2024 11:00
    Lok Sabha proceedings begin
  • August 09, 2024 11:00
    Rajya Sabha proceedings begin
  • August 09, 2024 10:53
    RJD MPs hold protest in Parliament, demanding special status for Bihar
  • August 09, 2024 09:43
    Debate on Private Member’s Bill seeking enhanced reservation for OBCs in govt jobs deferred

    Averting a possible showdown between the Opposition and Treasury benches over a Private Member’s Bill moved by Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan seeking reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) proportional to their population, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved a motion in Rajya Sabha deferring a debate on it.

    The Bill was moved in Rajya Sabha on August 2 and the debate on it was to be continued on Friday when Private Member’s Bills are discussed. Mr. Khan had moved The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022 seeking to amend Article 16 (4) of the Constitution. Read more

  • August 09, 2024 09:41
    Rahul claims passes for his visitors not being issued by Parliament staff

    Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (August 8, 2024) said visitors to his Parliament office were not issued passes and he had to come to meet them at the Parliament reception.

    In the afternoon, he had met a delegation of the Right to Food campaign, including Prof. Jean Dreze and another delegation of fishermen, who had been affected by the action taken by the Sri Lankan Navy. Read more

  • August 09, 2024 09:40
    Ask GST Council to take a call on tax on health insurance premiums, Finance Minister tells Opposition

    The Union government has nothing to do with imposing the goods and services tax (GST) on health insurance premiums, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman insisted in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday (August 8, 2024), maintaining that the issue is entirely in the realm of the GST Council, which includes representatives from all State governments.

    “Before GST too, medical insurance premiums were taxed,” she noted, during her reply to a debate on the Finance Bill. The Upper House returned the Bill following her reply, completing the process of approving the Union Budget for this financial year. Read more

  • August 09, 2024 09:34
    Upset at Opposition’s ‘unruly conduct’, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar walks out of Rajya Sabha

    Tempers ran high in the Rajya Sabha after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar turned down the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Olympics. In protest, the Opposition walked out. Within minutes, Mr. Dhankhar, accusing the Opposition of unruly conduct and of “repeatedly” challenging the Chair, also abruptly left the House. Read more

Lok Sabha / Rajya Sabha / Parliament proceedings / national politics / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

