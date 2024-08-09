August 09, 2024 14:59

Aviation Minister briefs LS on Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill

Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu on Friday (August 9, 2024) briefed the Lok Sabha on the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill.

Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the number of airports in India has doubled in the last 10 years, the Minister said.

This Bill would further help the aviation sector develop, and make it accessible to everyone in the country, he added.

“The first thing we have done is structured the Bill,” he said.

We have reduced the redundancy that existed in the Indian Aircraft Act. Under the leadership of Mr. Modi, civil aviation has taken inspiration to design, manufacture and export planes to the whole world. That will be possible with the new Bill, he said.

Wide consultations have happened before we brought out this Bill, he told the House.

He also said the Bill aims to bring the exam conducted on the use of radio communication equipment in an aircraft under the ambit of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) under the new Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill, 2024.

On the issue of Hindi imposition, Mr. Naidu said only the title of the Bill is in Hindi, and the rest of the text of the Bill is in English. “Everybody should feel proud that the Bill is named in an Indian language,” he added.