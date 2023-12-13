Security breach in Parliament as two persons jump into Lok Sabha from public gallery

December 13, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST - New Delhi

The Lok Sabha witnessed shocking scenes on Wednesday when two persons suddenly jumped into the House from the public gallery, carrying what appeared to be tear gas canisters.

As soon as the duo entered the House during Zero Hour, one of them was seen leaping over benches while the other dangled from the public gallery, spraying some kind of tear gas substance. This led to chaos and confusion inside the House.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the two persons were carrying tear gas canisters. He described it as a “serious breach of security” on the 21st anniversary of the Parliament attack.

BSP MP Danish Ali demanded to know how the duo managed to enter the premises and who recommended the pass for them. Some Lok Sabha MPs suspect they may have got access on the recommendation of Pratap Simha, BJP MP from Mysore.

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant provided more details: “The MPs caught hold of one of them while the other went around jumping on the benches. He opened his shoes to take out the cannister which emitted yellow smoke.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has detained two protestors, a man and a woman, outside Transport Bhawan. DCP Pranav Tayal identified them as Neelam, 42, from Hissar and Amol Shinde, 25, from Latur. However, the incident occurred on the road outside Parliament, not inside the House.

In a post on X, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said, "Saw two young men unleash foul smelling yellow coloured gas from canisters inside Parliament gallery. MPs rushed to grab these men. One person was raising some slogans. This raises serious questions on another aspect of the new Parliament building- security."

The security lapse has raised concerns and an investigation is expected into how the protestors managed to enter the high-security area and access the House.

(With inputs from PTI)

