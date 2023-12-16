Parliament security breach | Sixth accused arrested; sent to 7-day police custody

December 16, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi police has arrested the sixth accused Mahesh Kumawat on December 16 for the security breach in Parliament on December 13.

The Delhi police produced the sixth accused in the Patiala court and said that the security breach in Parliament was being planned for the last two years. They added that Mahesh Kumawat and other accused have met at several places including Mysuru, Gurgaon and Delhi.

The Delhi police sought 15-day custody but the court granted 7-day police custody for Mahesh Kumawat the sixth accused in the parliament security breach case.

Mahesh Kumawat had come on his own to a police station along with Lalit Jha Thursday night and both were handed over to the Special Cell, the officer said. He was being interrogated since then.

He was a member of the now deleted Bhagat Singh Fan Club page created by the accused, the person said.

Kumawat has been arrested on charges of destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy, the officer said.

(With inputs from PTI)

