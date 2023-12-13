December 13, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - New Delhi

Hours after the security breach in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday afternoon, Speaker Om Birla has sought a high-level inquiry into the incident and a complete security review of the new Parliament building.

The decisions were taken after Mr. Birla met floor leaders of all political parties in his chamber after two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened smoke canisters.

An official from the Lok Sabha Secretariat told The Hindu that the Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha wrote to the Ministry for Home Affairs (MHA) to ask for a complete security review after the breach.

As an immediate step, passes of visitors have been suspended until further orders, said the official. Though there was a discussion on regulating the entry of mediapersons, the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, strongly opposed it.

But the Opposition, especially the INDIA bloc, is likely to escalate the issue and target Home Minister Amit Shah since the Delhi Police comes under the MHA.

Meeting today

Floor leaders of the Opposition will meet on Thursday morning at the office of the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge. Several options are on the table, including petitioning President Droupadi Murmu

Citing the expulsion of its MP Mahua Moitra, the Trinamool Congress, at the all-party meeting, demanded action against BJP member Prathap Simha for facilitating the entry of the visitors, who had who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber. The two men had entered Parliament on a visitor’s pass with Mr. Simha’s recommendation.

Several Opposition leaders flagged concerns regarding security of the new Parliament building. Mr. Chowdhury questioned how the two intruders, who had come as visitors of a BJP MP, was allowed to stay beyond their allotted one-hour slot. He also flagged the issue of crowding of the entry gates used by the members of Parliament (MPs) and vacancies in the Parliament security department.

Revolutionary Socialists Party (RSP) MP N.K. Premachandran pointed out that the security lapse was glaring in the light of threats issued by U.S.-based Sikh separatist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who has been designated a terrorist by India. “For several days, it has been in the news that a terrorist organisation may attack Parliament on December 13. That is why everyone wants to know why this lapse happened,” Mr. Chowdhury asked.

Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, who was inside the House, claimed that not only were the security personnel late in reacting, even immediate medical facilities were not available. “There was smoke all over the chamber and someone may have had asthma. Where were the doctors or medical help?” he asked.