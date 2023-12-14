Parliament security breach | Case under UAPA registered

December 14, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Police has registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Parliament security breach, officials said on Thursday.

The case was registered under UAPA sections 16 (punishment for terrorist act) and 18 (punishment for conspiracy, etc.) and IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespass), 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) at the Parliament Street police station.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons — Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D. — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released coloured smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused — Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi — sprayed coloured smoke from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

Police said the four were part of a group of six people who planned the incident. Offences punishable under the UAPA are non-bailable.

Under UAPA section 16, if a terrorist act results in the death of any person, the offence is punishable with death or imprisonment for life and is also liable to a fine. In any other case, it is punishable with imprisonment for a term not less than five years but which may extend to imprisonment for life.

Under section 18 of the Act, the punishment for conspiring to commit a terrorist act is punishable with imprisonment for a term not less than five years but which may extend to imprisonment for life.

Police sources on Wednesday said the security breach was well-coordinated and meticulously planned allegedly by six people, five of whom have been nabbed.

All six had known each other for four years and hatched the plan a few days ago. The accused were in touch with each other through social media platforms and had done a recce before coming to Parliament on Wednesday, they said.

Police officials said that during interrogation, Amol told investigators they were upset with issues like the farmers' protest, Manipur crisis and unemployment and that was why they carried out this act.

"They had the same ideology and hence decided to give a message to the government. The security agencies are trying to ascertain if they were instructed by anyone or any organisation," an official said.

Accused Sagar, Manoranjan, Amol, Neelam and Lalit stayed at the residence of Vishal in Gurugram on Tuesday night. In the morning, they left for Parliament.

All six wanted to enter Parliament but only two got passes. Lalit made a video of Amol and Neelam releasing smoke from canisters outside the Parliament premises.

The video was uploaded by Lalit on Instagram. He also kept the mobile phones of Neelam, Amol, Sagar and Manoranjan, police said.

