Delhi Police on July 15 filed a supplementary charge sheet before a court in New Delhi in the Parliament security breach case.

The charge sheet was filed before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur after obtaining sanction to prosecute all accused under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The court listed the matter for arguments on cognisance for August 2. It all extended the judicial custody of all accused till the next hearing.

