Parliament security breach | Delhi court sends accused to 7-day police custody

December 15, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - New Delhi

A Delhi court on December 15 sent Lalit Jha, arrested in the Parliament security breach case, to seven-day custody of the Delhi Police that claimed he was the “mastermind” of the shocking incident.

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur remanded Mr. Jha in Delhi police’s custody on an application moved by the prosecution, which said he was required to be questioned to unearth the entire conspiracy.

During the brief hearing, the prosecutor told the court that Mr. Jha was arrested on December 14 night, after which he was subjected to “detailed interrogation”.

“He disclosed how he is the mastermind of the entire conspiracy... He is required to unearth the entire conspiracy and the modus operandi,” the public prosecutor told the court while seeking his remand for 15 days.

Police also said he needed to be questioned about a phone he was using and has not been traced yet.

Mr. Jha, accompanied by a man, turned himself in at the Kartavya Path police station in the national capital last evening where he was arrested before being handed over to the Special Cell, the specialised counter-terror unit of the city police.

Police claimed Mr. Jha has admitted that the accused met many times to hatch a conspiracy to breach Parliament security.

“Mr. Jha disclosed that they wanted to create anarchy in the country so that they could compel the government to meet their demands. He took the phones (of other accused) to hide them and to destroy evidence as part of the larger conspiracy. He disclosed that he threw his phone away on the way from Jaipur to Delhi,” police told the court.

Police said Mr. Jha’s custodial interrogation was required for an “in-depth investigation to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the attack, involvement of other persons and to find the actual motive behind the attack”.

Besides, he was also required to be interrogated to ascertain whether the accused had association with any enemy country or terrorist organisation, police said.

“We need him to confront the accused with each other, to locate the mobile phones, to take him to locate the hotel where stayed for four days, and to know the financial transaction and funding behind the attack,” police told the court.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two men— Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan. D— jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, set off yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Around the same time, two others, including a woman, raised slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters outside the Parliament premises. They were promptly subdued by security personnel.

According to police, the security breach was well-coordinated, meticulously planned and carried out by six people, all of whom are now in police custody.

While Mr. Sagar, Mr. Manoranjan, Amol and Neelam were nabbed from the spot, their accomplice Vishal, in whose house they stayed before reaching Parliament, was detained from Gurugram.

