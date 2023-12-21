Parliament security breach case | Delhi court extends police custody of 4 accused till Jan 5

December 21, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - New Delhi

A Delhi court on Thursday extended till January 5 the police custody of four accused arrested in the Parliament security breach case.

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur extended the custody of the accused Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Devi by 15 days on an application moved by the city police.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, two of them - Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D - jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two others - Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi - also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament House premises.

CISF roped in for Parliament security

Earlier today, “The Government has decided to hand over the “comprehensive” security of the Parliament building complex to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in the wake of the recent breach of the safety ring,” official sources said.

The CISF is a Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) that currently guards many Central Government Ministry buildings in Delhi apart from installations in the nuclear and aerospace domain, civil airports and the Delhi Metro.

The sources told PTI that the Union Home Ministry on December 20 directed for a survey of the Parliament building complex so that a “regular deployment of the CISF security and fire wing on a comprehensive pattern” could be done.

