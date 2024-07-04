The story so far: The first special session of the 18th Lok Sabha witnessed heated discussions, with the Opposition clashing with the government over a range of issues while debating the Motion of Thanks to the President’s joint address, ultimately concluding with a war of words over the expunction of the remarks of the leaders of Opposition in both Houses.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar removed significant portions of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge’s speech, which was critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Meanwhile, in the Lower House, parts of Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on the PM and the BJP were expunged from the records on the orders of Speaker Om Birla, sparking allegations of different yardsticks being applied for different MPs.

The practice of expunging remarks is a standard parliamentary procedure, but the ‘selective expunction’ by the presiding officers has become a flashpoint between the Opposition and the Centre. During the Budget Session earlier this year, the presiding officers had similarly expunged remarks made by the two Congress leaders.

When are remarks expunged from parliamentary records?

Parliament maintains a verbatim record of everything that is spoken and takes place during proceedings. While Article 105 of the Constitution confers certain privileges and freedom of speech in Parliament on MPs, it is subject to other provisions of the Constitution and the rules of the House. On the orders of the presiding officer, that is, the Chairman in the Upper House and the Speaker in the Lower House, words, phrases and expressions which are deemed “defamatory, indecent, unparliamentary or undignified” are deleted or expunged from records. For this purpose, the Lok Sabha Secretariat maintains a comprehensive list of ‘unparliamentary’ words and expressions.

The rules of parliamentary etiquette, which are laid out to ensure discipline and decorum in the Rajya Sabha, say, “Words containing insinuations and offensive and unparliamentary expressions should be scrupulously avoided. When the Chair holds that a particular word or expression is unparliamentary, it should be immediately withdrawn without any attempt to raise any debate over it. Words or expressions held to be unparliamentary and ordered to be expunged by the Chair are omitted from the printed debates.”

There have been recorded instances where the scope of expunction has been broadened. The Speaker, at their discretion, has ordered the expunction of words deemed prejudicial to national interest or detrimental to maintaining friendly relations with a foreign State, derogatory to dignitaries, likely to offend national sentiments or affect the religious susceptibilities of a section of the community, likely to discredit the Army, and not in good taste or otherwise objectionable or likely to bring the House into ridicule or lower the dignity of the Chair, the House or the members, authors M N Kaul and S. L. Shakdher note in their book Practice and Procedure of Parliament.

For instance, during proceedings in 1971, A.G. Kulkarni, while asking a supplementary question on the international situation, referred to the name of the President of Pakistan. Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru objected, saying it would “not be proper” for the Head of a foreign State to be mentioned in the language the member had used. The objectionable words were expunged, and the Deputy Chairman observed, “There are certain rules of procedure which preclude us from referring to the Head of a neighbouring State in such terms…”

Members must withdraw objectionable remarks deemed irrelevant to the debate upon the Chair’s request and failure to comply may lead to expunction. Similarly, quoting from an unreferenced document or speaking after being asked to desist can result in an expunction. Continuous interruptions during speeches may also be expunged at the Speaker’s discretion.

What happens if the remark is against a Minister?

If an MP makes an allegation against their colleague or an outsider, Rule 353 of the Lok Sabha outlines the procedural framework to be followed. “The Rule does not prohibit the making of any allegation. The only requirement is advance notice, on receipt of which the Minister concerned will conduct an inquiry into the allegation and come up with the facts when the MP makes the allegation in the House,” former Lok Sabha Secretary General P.D.T. Achary says. If the allegation is neither defamatory nor incriminatory, the above rule would not apply, he adds.

“The rule does not obviously apply to an allegation against a Minister in the government. Since the Council of Ministers is accountable to Parliament, the Members of the House have the right to question Ministers and make imputations against their conduct as Ministers. All that is a part of their duty to ensure the government’s accountability to Parliament,” Mr. Achary adds.

How do presiding officers expunge remarks? What do the rules say?

The Chairman and Speaker are vested with the power to order the expunction of remarks under Rule 261, and Rule 380 and 381 of the Rules of Procedure of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, respectively.

Rule 261 states, “If the Chairman is of opinion that a word or words have or have been used in debate which is or are defamatory or indecent or unparliamentary or undignified, he may in his discretion, order that such word or words be expunged from the proceedings of the Council. The Lower House has a similar provision. Rule 380 says, “If the Speaker is of the opinion that words have been used in debate which are defamatory or indecent or unparliamentary or undignified, the Speaker may, while exercising discretion, order that such words be expunged from the proceedings of the House.”

The expunged portions are marked by asterisks with an explanatory footnote stating ‘expunged as ordered by the Chair.’ If the Chair directs that nothing will go on record during a member’s speech or interruption, footnote ‘not recorded’ is inserted.

A comprehensive list of words and phrases is circulated to media outlets at the end of the day’s proceedings. Once expunged, these words or phrases cease to exist on the official record. Anyone who publishes them thereafter is liable to face charges for breach of privilege of the House.

However, the relevance of the practice of expunging remarks has lately come into question, in a digital age where expunged content remains accessible due to the live telecast of proceedings and wider circulation of screenshots and videos on social media.

