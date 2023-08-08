Parliament proceedings | Women occupy Chair, secretariat table for a brief period in the Rajya Sabha

August 08, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - New Delhi

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a special moment for a brief period on August 8 when the chair and the secretariat table were all managed by women and a woman MP was speaking in the House.

Historic day in Rajya Sabha for Naari Shakti!



Phangnon Konyak presides over proceedings, Mamata Mohanta speaks on a bill while team of all women officials manage the table in the well of the House.

Officials said this was an ode to "naari shakti".

When Rajya Sabha member Mamata Mohanta was speaking in the House, Phangnon Konyak was presiding over the proceedings and the secretariat table in the well of the House was occupied by women officials, the Rajya Sabha secretariat said in a statement.

Bills passed

The Parliament, today, passed a bill that seeks to provide the commander-in-chief and officer-in-command of inter-services organisations disciplinary and administrative powers over personnel from other forces serving in such establishments. The Interservices Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 was cleared in Rajya Sabha with a voice vote. Lok Sabha had given its nod to the legislation on August 4.

The Rajya Sabha also approved the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023, and the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023, which are aimed at further improving the quality of education in the healthcare sector.