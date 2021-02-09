Parliament proceedings | Vijayasai Reddy expresses regret over remarks against RS Chair

YSRC MP V. Vijayasai Reddy speaks in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on February 9, 2021. Videograb: RSTV/PTI

New Delhi

09 February 2021 12:25 IST

Vijayasai Reddy said he was in a state of anguish when he made those comments and now wishes to take back his words

V. Vijayasai Reddy of the YSR Congress Party on February 9 expressed regret for the comments he made against the Rajya Sabha Chairman, saying he never intended to cast any aspersions on the Chair and had uttered them in a state of anguish.

Mr. Reddy on Feb. 8 sought expunging of certain comments made by a TDP MP a few days ago. He went on to make the objectionable comments when Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu asked him to give a notice for examination.

“I never intended to bring any disrepute or make the chair dysfunctional sir. I am no one to make the Chairman of Rajya Sabha dysfunction,” he said in the House on February 9.

Advertising

Advertising

He said he was in a state of anguish when he made those comments on Feb. 8 and now wishes to take back his words.

“I sincerely regret my comments made yesterday. They were unintended and made on a spur of anguish. I had become emotional,” he said. “I had no intention to hurt the Chair or cast aspersions on the Chair. I, therefore, regret it once against and assure you sir it will not be repeated again.” After Mr. Reddy expressed regret, Mr. Naidu said “the issue is closed.” Earlier, when the House met for the day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said Monday’s episode was condemnable.

“We have all respect and regard for you, especially for the Chair,” he told Mr. Naidu. “Whatever happened is unacceptable. Throwing aspersions on the Chair is not at all accepted. This is very commendable.” He requested Mr. Reddy to apologise.

On Feb. 8, Mr. Reddy had ignored Mr. Naidu’s plea for writing to him on the remarks that he had found objectionable in the TDP MP’s submission a few days back.

Mr. Reddy had continued to speak despite his mike being turned off and the Chair ordering that nothing would go on record.

During this time, Mr. Reddy cast aspersions on the Chair.

“You are saying the chairman is biased,” Mr. Naidu had remarked on Feb. 8.

Mr. Naidu had said such comments were made to make the chairman “dysfunctional” and he felt “really sad”.

“But I will not be cowed down by this sort of effort to make the Chairman dysfunctional,” he had said.