Parliament proceedings | Two more Lok Sabha members suspended, total at 143

December 20, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - New Delhi

Both C. Thomas and A.M. Arif were seen carrying placards protesting the suspension of their colleagues

Continuing the spree of suspensions, two more members were suspended from the Lok Sabha on December 20, taking the total number of suspension in the Winter Session of Parliament to 143.

Kerala Congress (M) member C. Thomas and CPI(M) MP A.M. Arif were suspended from the Lok Sabha after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution.

Both the members were seen carrying placards protesting the suspension of their colleagues.

A record 143 members — 97 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha — all of them from the Opposition, have been suspended from the Parliament so far.

The Opposition bloc, INDIA, have been demanding a statement from the Home Minister on the Parliament security breach. The Union Government has been insisting that the House will be briefed once the probe is over.

