Parliament proceedings | Talks with China will continue, says Minister

India will continue dialogue with China till disengagement is achieved from ‘all’ sectors, said Minister of State for External Affairs V. Maraleedharan in Parliament on Wednesday. To a question, he said China had made several attempts since the spring of 2020 to “unilaterally alter” the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.
“The government will continue discussions with the Chinese side to achieve the objective of disengagement from all friction points and restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas at an early date,” said Mr. Muraleedharan. He elaborated the diplomatic initiatives by India to solve the confrontation over the past one year.
Following the face-off, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar first had a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on June 17. This was followed by a physical meeting on September 10 in Moscow.
“The two Foreign Ministers agreed that the situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side. They agreed therefore that the border troops of both sides should continue their dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions,” said Mr. Muraleedharan. He said the two sides have held six meetings of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border affairs (WMCC) and nine meetings of the senior commanders.
The statement said India has conveyed to the Chinese side that unilateral moves to change the LAC are ‘unacceptable’ to New Delhi.
