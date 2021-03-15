National

Parliament Proceedings | States yet to pay ESIC for COVID-19 hospital use: Ministry

A healthcare worker after collects nasal and throat swab sample for coronavirus test through RT-PCR kit, outside the ESI Dispensary hospital in New Delhi. File Photo.  

State governments are yet to reimburse the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for treatment of non-ESI beneficiaries at the ESI hospitals that were declared COVID-19 hospitals last year, the Labour and Employment Ministry told the Lok Sabha on Monday.

To a question by MPs Syed Imtiaz Jaleel and Asaduddin Owaisi, Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said: “The ESIC has requested the State governments for reimbursement towards treatment of non-ESI beneficiaries as per reimbursement rates prevailing in the State. So far, no State has paid the amount requested by the ESIC.”

The written reply also said 4,961 beds in ESI hospitals in 18 States including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Gujarat and Haryana had been converted into COVID beds.

