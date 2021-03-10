Parliament proceedings | State govts should support Railways in completing pending projects: Piyush Goyal

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on March 10 that the State governments should support the national transporter in completing all the pending projects.
Participating in Question Hour proceedings, Mr. Goyal lamented that governments before 2014 announced railway projects "without allocating funds" for execution.
He said the Modi government increased investment in railway infrastructure to ₹2.15 lakh crore in Budget 2021-22 from ₹40,000-45,000 crore in 2013.
"Our government is working to complete all pending railways projects," Mr. Goyal said, adding that the Railways was not getting support from many State governments.
"Work on one railway project in West Bengal is going on since 1974, the State government is not supporting us," he said. "Now time has come, all State governments should support railways [in completing pending projects]."
