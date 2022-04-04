Parliament proceedings | Six newly elected Rajya Sabha members take oath

BJP leader S. Phangnon Konyak takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on April 4, 2022. Photo: Sansad TV/ PTI

Six newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs, including two from the BJP and one from the Congress, took oath in the House on April 4.

Pabitra Margherita (BJP, Assam); Rwngwra Narzary (UPPL, Assam); Jebi Mather Hisham (Congress, Kerala); Sandosh Kumar (CPI, Kerala); A.A. Rahim (CPI-M, Kerala); and S. Phangnon Konyak (BJP, Nagaland) were the members who took oath in the Upper House of Parliament.

Before taking their seat in the House, every member of the Rajya Sabha is required to take oath before the President or some person appointed in that behalf by him.