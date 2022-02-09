Parliament proceedings | Raise a battalion of Afghans and post it in J&K to give befitting reply to Pakistan: RJD MP

He demands visas for stranded Afghani students

A Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) member of the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday suggested that a battalion of Afghan nationals should be raised and posted in Jammu and Kashmir to give a befitting reply to Pakistan.

A.D Singh made a zero hour submission in the House that hundreds of students from Afghanistan were stranded in Kabul and at other places as India was denying them visas.

“I really wonder if we have a national foreign policy... We are bent upon letting down our neighbours... An average Afghani is pro-Indian. Yesterday or, maybe, the day before, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah wrote a mail to our Minister for External Affairs regarding visas to be given to Afghani students whose education is in jeopardy. When we know that Afghanistan is pro-India, we can easily raise a battalion of Afghanis, like Gorkha, and post it in Kashmir to give Pakistan a befitting reply by controlling and containing infiltration in Kashmir,” he stated.