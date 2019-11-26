Parliament proceedings | President Kovind, PM Modi to address MPs on Constitution Day

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are to address the MPs on the occasion of Constitution Day. The President will also inaugurate a digital exhibition through video conferencing.

However, the Opposition parties led by the Congress are likely to boycott the joint sitting of Parliament as a mark of protest against the “clandestine” swearing-in of the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and NCP’s Ajit Pawar as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday in a closely guarded ceremony.

Here are the live updates:

Opposition likely to boycott joint sitting

Shiv Sena MPs led by former Union Minister Arvind Sawant had a meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi at the latter’s residence. Ostensibly the meeting was to discuss parliamentary strategy for Tuesday. However, sources said the meeting went on for nearly three hours and the two sides spoke at length about the Maharashtra arithmetic. It is for the first time in many years that Ms. Gandhi had a one-on-one meeting with Shiv Sena leaders and could pave the way for a lasting alliance between the two.